The college football season is really right around the corner now. The AP Top 25 dropped its rankings on Monday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start the season ranked #5 in the nation.

Notre Dame’s 2022 season includes four preseason Top 25 residents — which has two ranked in the top 4:

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6 first place votes)

#4 Clemson Tigers

#14 USC Trojans

#25 BYU Cougars

The only other Irish opponent that received any AP votes are the North Carolina Tar Heels (#44).

The #5 ranking is the best preseason AP start for Notre Dame since 2006 when the Irish started out as the #2 team in the land.

Notre Dame will start the season on September 3 in Columbus against the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a prime time showdown that has all of the characteristics of a make-or-break game for the college football playoff chase.