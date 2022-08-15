 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Triple Option: Watching Notre Dame Football is absolutely going to be different this year

But... we already knew that

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Toledo at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first play sent to this Notre Dame huddle out of the weekend is the triple option. Run it again...

THE NBC CREW

There was a steady buzz on Sunday about the new NBC booth for home Notre Dame Football games — but this was something we were already well prepared for. SO... it is what it is. Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett are here to crash the party.

RELEASE ALL THE GOOD VIBES

Now that Tyler Buchner is officially the starting quarterback for the Irish... let’s get the hype train absolutely steaming (or is it steamy?).

ALL-TIMERS

Athlon released an all-time Notre Dame team of players and coaches. Any list that has Hunter The Punter Smith on it HAS to be gold. And yeah... it’s a pretty fair list. Argue away if you will.

BE A PIRATE

We all need more of Brendan’s work in our life, so here’s some of what you may have missed:

