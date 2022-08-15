The first play sent to this Notre Dame huddle out of the weekend is the triple option. Run it again...

THE NBC CREW

There was a steady buzz on Sunday about the new NBC booth for home Notre Dame Football games — but this was something we were already well prepared for. SO... it is what it is. Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett are here to crash the party.

NEWS: Jac Collinsworth & Jason Garrett will succeed Mike Tirico & Drew Brees on Notre Dame games for NBC, The Post has learned.https://t.co/QJlQCAAEuy — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 14, 2022

RELEASE ALL THE GOOD VIBES

Now that Tyler Buchner is officially the starting quarterback for the Irish... let’s get the hype train absolutely steaming (or is it steamy?).

“We were in (Notre Dame) Stadium. It was hot as hell. He ran a 4.68 on his first 40. And then we got to the drills, and he could throw with every kid there — and better. ... "We knew right away, the talent was there." — Tommy Reeshttps://t.co/8MVMCGaxky — Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) August 13, 2022

ALL-TIMERS

Athlon released an all-time Notre Dame team of players and coaches. Any list that has Hunter The Punter Smith on it HAS to be gold. And yeah... it’s a pretty fair list. Argue away if you will.

As I did with Georgia last week, here is Notre Dame's all-time football team. #GoIrish @AthlonSports https://t.co/896OEIVm8W — Aaron Tallent (@AaronTallent) August 13, 2022

BE A PIRATE

We all need more of Brendan’s work in our life, so here’s some of what you may have missed:

This doesn't make sense. I read David Hale's article on ESPN yesterday and it said Notre Dame wasn't even a top 5 team for TE's. https://t.co/zmWYJI69rB pic.twitter.com/dO8NPpjki2 — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 9, 2022

Do you have 15 minutes in your day to watch Greg review Buchner's high school tape and make a case for elevating expectations? https://t.co/syJaVWa7tu pic.twitter.com/h9zQ01Iwrk — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 10, 2022