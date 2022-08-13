On Saturday, Marcus Freeman finally gave the answer that everyone already knew... Tyler Buchner will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Freeman said that Drew Pyne was disappointed with the decision, but also very excited for his friend to get this opportunity. Again — we all knew this was coming, but I personally think it’s important to have this out and public so the team has time to rally around its QB1.

AVERY DAVIS

Freeman announced that senior WR Avery Davis will miss the season with another ACL tear. Davis suffered the same injury last year which cut his season short.

Graduate student wide receiver Avery Davis suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee in practice on Friday. He previously injured the ACL on his left knee during the 2021 football season. The injury will force him to miss 2022 season. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) August 13, 2022

The Texas native has been through a lot at Notre Dame. Originally recruited as a quarterback, Davis played a little scout team QB before being moved to running back, wide receiver, and then over to the secondary for a bit before finally landing a home on offense.

Avery Davis forever man. Hit my head on the damn ceiling. pic.twitter.com/DpfkW5d5wZ — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) August 13, 2022

OPTIONS

The Avery Davis news is tragic, but it’s not like we really thought 2022 was going to be a year in which all the wide receivers stayed healthy. The numbers are low, and the Irish need some options out there. Freeman said that involving the tight end more can be one option — as well as moving a safety over to WR. Xavier Watts could be a guy that moves back to the position he was originally recruited for, but it's still unclear until we see it on the practice field or talked about by the staff.

QUICK HITTERS