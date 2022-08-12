Notre Dame changed its shamrocks and I’m not okay with it

As most fans know, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish replaced its 8 year old field turf with a fresh set. At first glance, it looked to be very much the same field as what they had, but there was a change to the font of the sideline numbers — which was an excellent move.

It wasn’t until Matt Cashore posted this photo that I noticed the massive change to the shamrocks on the field. They were subtle and gorgeous as a basic white emblem. Now... they went all Under Armour on the field with the green shamrock surrounded by a dark blue background — which looks like a dark blur from afar.

The shamrocks on the 35 yard lines are changed slightly from before… I like it pic.twitter.com/GoyazO56Xt — Matt Cashore (@mattcashore) August 12, 2022

But why stop at football?! The basketball program did something even more damning in the eyes of the gods — and took the shamrock off the floor entirely.

We are .



Our home court got a new look #GoIr pic.twitter.com/FlxTGCVvR3 — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) August 11, 2022

While I’ll be able to live with the new shamrocks on the field inside Notre Dame Stadium, removing the shamrock from the floor inside Purcell Pavilion is a crime against humanity. We don’t need the hashtag #GoIrish and “Purcell Pavilion” did not need to be so prominent. I like the size of the monogram — but a giant green shamrock as a background would have been dope. Honestly though... they should have just kept it the way it was — it was perfect.

I don’t know what meeting there was that created these changes, but I would have liked to show up to it looking like Randy Quaid in Caddyshack 2. I could have made a difference. I’m sorry.