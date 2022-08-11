OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s fall camp battles in August

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan shake off the oppressive heat and humidity of August football weather to bring you a Notre Dame Football podcast 9 days in the making. In this episode:

HELLO!

Joshua just wants to buy a damn turtle - Russian or otherwise.

A West Virginia wedding and lessons learned for trips to see the Irish play football.

The ONE player we all want to win the Heisman Trophy.

The battle for FALL CAMP and the lunacy of SPRING PRACTICE.

Tyler Buchner is the starting quarterback and we’re just going to keep that secret locked up in our secret box.

Fall camp commentary concerning the wide receivers, defensive backs, and linebackers.

Does Notre Dame even have a kicker?

Rylie Mills - General Mills if you will - is Joshua’s guy, and Pete Sampson is just going to have to arm wrestle the Emperor if he wants that label.

David Hale and Barrett Sallee - TROLLS UNITE!

Drink water and be careful in this heat.

The Big 10’s new media deal helps keep Notre Dame independent.

Jack Swarbrick is really good at his job.

New neutral site recruiting rules from the NCAA thanks to a couple of cocktails.

Keon Keeley’s family pressure and Peyton Bowen’s final decision until the next final decision.

Pumping in the sunshine and rainbows for the opener against Ohio State.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

