OFD Podcast: Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat — Episode 4 Featuring Tyler James

Episode 4: Tyler James, InsideNDSports for The Rivals Network

First off, if you missed Episode 1, 2, or 3 you can catch up in the links provides! Episode 4 features a guest I was extremely excited to land! Tyler James is a staple of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat. I’ve met Tyler a couple of times briefly and he has been wonderful each time! He shared some great anecdotes on how his career has progressed from the very start as a recruit himself.

Like last week, all feedback is greatly appreciated and if there are any guests you’re dying to have on, I’ll do my best to get them scheduled! Tell you family, friends, coworkers, and everyone you know to give it a listen, and share feedback with the guests as well! Finally, as always, GO IRISH!!