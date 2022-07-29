The Notre Dame Fighting Irish gave a scholarship offer to 4-Star RB Dylan Edwards this week, and Edwards took a visit to see Notre Dame on Thursday. Edwards, at the time, was a committed player for the 2023 Kansas State Wildcats recruiting class.

On Friday, the Derby, Kansas, standout announced that he is decommitting from KSU.

This couldn’t have been an easy decision for Edwards as his father played football for Kansas State — and he just committed to the Cats a little over a montnh ago.

247’s Tom Loy has a Crystal Ball prediction for the Irish to land Edwards, but no timetable is publicly known. Notre Dame is still pushing very hard for 4-Star RB Jerimyah Love as well, and according to Loy, the Irish would absolutely take Edwards and Love to make this a three RB class with Jayden Limar.

Some call it, “poaching” but it’s just recruiting, and the Irish are putting in every effort to make this the best class possible.