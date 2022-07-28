One of my favorite Notre Dame football weekend traditions is to attend the events the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation puts on during their annual reunion weekend. The brunch, in particular, is a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of (and possibly talk to) Coach Holtz, and rub elbows with many of the men who played for him. They have two events planned for the ND vs. Cal game weekend, and they are “must attend” events as far as I’m concerned. Here’s all you need to know!

The Holtz’s Heroes Foundation, Inc. (HHF) is excited to cordially invite you to join them at their Annual HHF Reunion Weekend Brunch. This year’s brunch will be held in advance of the University of Notre Dame versus the University of California football game (GO IRISH!) on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the Embassy Suites Ballroom (1140 E Angela Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617) in the shadow of Notre Dame Stadium. The annual brunch has proven to be a wonderful opportunity to break bread and interact with Notre Dame Football legends, while simultaneously helping the foundation serve and support their athletic alumni through various challenges of life.

On account of the excitement and impact last year’s cornhole tournament generated the foundation is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a cornhole tournament again this year on Friday, September 16th from 1:30 PM – 4:30 p.m. (EST). Proceeds from the event will benefit the Northern Indiana Food Bank. Even if you do not plan to participate in the cornhole event they ask that you attend as a spectator and bring food items such as dried and canned goods to support the area food bank. (Want to know more about the Northern Indiana Food Bank. Read their story here: https://feedindiana.org/about-the-food-bank)

Holtz’s Heroes Reunion Weekend Festivities

When and Where:

Friday, September 17, 2022, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM EST:

Cornhole Tournament

West Quad Field (west of the Notre Dame Bookstore)

Cost: $100 per 2 person team, Max of 64 Teams

Saturday, September 18, 2022, 8:45 AM – 11:30 AM:

Holtz’s Heroes Foundation – Reunion Brunch

Embassy Suites by Hilton South Bend at Notre Dame

Cost: $250 per ticket, $2,500 per table

REGISTER

To register for the Cornhole Tournament, please click here.

To register for the Reunion Brunch, please click here.

For more information about the events, corporate sponsorship opportunities and tables please contact Deborah Sas at deborah.sas@gmail.com

To support the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation’s efforts to provide scholarship aid, hardship outreach, and mental health support please click here to donate. Thank you for helping the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation make a positive and powerful difference in the lives of others.

Hope to see you there!

Cheers & GO IRISH!

(Story courtesy of the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation.)

About the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation

Love. Trust. Commitment.

We shared sidelines, huddles, and locker rooms during our time playing at Notre Dame. Today, we share the values instilled in us during that time by our coach, and now friend, Lou Holtz. His lessons went far beyond X’s and O’s; he taught us the true meaning of team and commitment. The Holtz’s Heroes Foundation dedicates all its efforts to making those lessons present in our daily lives. From how we support each other to the way we serve our community. Together, we once won a National Championship. Today, we work to earn something even more important: lives of meaning and honor.