On Wednesday morning, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveiled the 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms for its game against the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas. Notre Dame went — well they went a little dramatic.
Some guys CAN handle Vegas— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022
Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs
Notre Dame is in Las Vegas, and they went ALL in on the entire Hangover theme. I’m not usually a fan of cheesy parody, but this one kind of works.
Over-the-top announcements aside... the uniform is excellent. It’s clean a clean look with some fancy additions — much like the well-loved 2013 versions. Must be something about the all-white look (take notes).
HELMET
Our timeless gold helmet remains constant, seamlessly complementing the Golden Age of old Las Vegas.
SHOULDER STRIPE
The glimmering gold lights of Las Vegas meet the Golden Dome on the shoulder stripe.
SLEEVE DECAL
The classic Notre Dame shamrock is reimagined through an Art Deco lens.
COLLAR
The year of the game is etched in gold at the nape of the neck.
NOTRE DAME WORDMARK
The Notre Dame wordmark echoes the past, anchoring our roots in simplicity and planarity.
It’s a job well done by Notre Dame and Under Armour, and the overall look should look stunning come October 8th when the entire team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium.
Of course... there are a lot of fans that will be on the hunt for the collection that comes with the Shamrock Series, and who can blame them?
Everyone is focused on the jersey's and I'm over here just wondering when I can buy this hoodie pic.twitter.com/Uti8NDgZdQ— Brendan (@verypiratey) July 27, 2022
Loading comments...