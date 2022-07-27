I suppose there is some extra Notre Dame Football news that we need to talk about, so it’s back to the triple-option playbook.

NO WAY — HOW DID YOU COME UP WITH THIS?!

Is Paul Finebaum the smartest man alive? I mean seriously... he has to be, right? Who else would EVER think that Notre Dame football makes sense as a member of the Big 10 conference because of history and location?

Honestly, I could probably go on and on about Finebaum’s basic ass opinion of Notre Dame and conferences, but his word vomit isn’t just his fault — it’s the entire national media’s fault. And the problem with all of that is any rebuttals are pointless. Their opinions mean nothing, and the basic ass commentary from them means even less. It’s all kind of ridiculous.

SPEAKING OF RIDICULOUS

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner has no understanding of how cash is king.

$75 million to play split squad scrimmages and games against service academies?



… Notre Dame’s hilarious if it thinks SuperBigTen and SuperSec is going to schedule a single game with its ‘independent’ ass when all these chips fall. https://t.co/PeoxPevGH7 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 24, 2022

BE SAFE OUT THERE

One player that I have been talking about (a lot) is transfer safety, Brandon Joseph. The loss of Kyle Hamilton is definitely a big one, but I have a lot of confidence in Joseph’s ability and athleticism. When I vote for the top 25 Irish players for 2022, Joseph will rank inside my top 5.

Brandon Joseph Brings Leadership, Experience to Notre Dame Secondary https://t.co/tV9HMxgTH0 — UHND.com (@uhnd) July 25, 2022

CATFISHED

I never did post anything here about the new Netflix documentary (August 16th) that covers the incredible catfish story of Manti Te’o. I might as well drop it in here now — are you going to watch it?