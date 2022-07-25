OFD Podcast: ALL of the Notre Dame Football prop bets for 2022

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back at it as we accelerate faster and faster towards the start of the college football season, and Notre Dame’s showdown in Columbus with Ohio State. In this episode:

HELLO!

The Holy Fruit Trinity.

REVIEWS!

The Rose Bowl stranglehold.

Know your history! The Michigan State Spartans are more deserving of a place on Notre Dame’s schedule than the Navy Midshipmen.

PROP BETS ARE OUT (at least for the OFD Pod) and we call on ALL Notre Dame Podcasts to release their answers.

We use our tried and true format of Who, Which, Over/Under, Does, Pick (example of each):

Who ends up joining the list of Notre Dame villains by seasons end?

Which is more: Brandon Joseph INTs or Kyle Hamilton career INTs?

Over/Under fourth down attempts 25.5.

Does Notre Dame incorporate black into their Vegas uniform?

Pick the biggest trap game.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any of your favorite podcast platforms.

The Jet $26 With speed like this, it’s no wonder they call Chris Tyree “The Jet”! Officially licensed by college football player Chris Tyree, as part of BreakingT’s RAMP offering. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed by Athlete Logos. $26 at Breaking T

TEU $28 Designed in partnership with George Kittle, Travis Kelce & Greg Olsen for this summer’s Tight End University! Happening June 23-25 near Nashville, Tenn. A portion of proceeds will go towards various Tight End University charities. Available as an adult unisex t-shirt in 6 different colorways. Original: Red, blue, and white print on a super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in vintage black. Navy and Gold: Gold print on a super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. All shirts are unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL $28 at Breaking T