OFD Podcast: ALL of the Notre Dame Football prop bets for 2022

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back at it as we accelerate faster and faster towards the start of the college football season, and Notre Dame’s showdown in Columbus with Ohio State. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- The Holy Fruit Trinity.
- REVIEWS!
- The Rose Bowl stranglehold.
- Know your history! The Michigan State Spartans are more deserving of a place on Notre Dame’s schedule than the Navy Midshipmen.
- PROP BETS ARE OUT (at least for the OFD Pod) and we call on ALL Notre Dame Podcasts to release their answers.
- We use our tried and true format of Who, Which, Over/Under, Does, Pick (example of each):
- Who ends up joining the list of Notre Dame villains by seasons end?
- Which is more: Brandon Joseph INTs or Kyle Hamilton career INTs?
- Over/Under fourth down attempts 25.5.
- Does Notre Dame incorporate black into their Vegas uniform?
- Pick the biggest trap game.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
