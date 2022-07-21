The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the natural grass field inside Notre Dame Stadium in 2014 and replaced it with field turf. After eight seasons of use, Notre Dame tore it out and replaced it with newer field turf.

The new turf installation at Notre Dame Stadium is just about finished. pic.twitter.com/AFIifRQosp — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) July 20, 2022

The overall look is basically the same. Notre Dame has the interlocking ND monogram at midfield, the stripes in the endzone with its particular angles, the shamrocks on the 35, and the contrasting shades of green.

The one noticeable change is the font for the field numbers. Notre Dame is going back to a font similar to the one pre-artificial surface, but it does appear to be larger than the ones we remember from the 1990s.

Field turf is only supposed to last about 8-10 years, and it was definitely time for the change inside Notre Dame Stadium. There were a couple of times last season when I was down on the field that I thought the turf looked considerably worn — so good for them.

I understand there are grass lovers that will still cry foul — and I get it. There are times when I get a little nostalgic for ther grass, but it is what it is, and the new turf will look great when the Irish host Marshall in the 2022 home opener.