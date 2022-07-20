OFD Podcast: Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat — Episode 6 Featuring Joshua Vowles

Episode 7: Joshua Vowles, OFD

First off, if you missed Episode 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 you can catch up in the links provided! Episode 7 features Joshua Vowles from our very own OFD. Josh brought me under his wing and allowed me to write for OFD and even do things like this series. I owe a lot to him for giving a 24 year a chance to write back in 2017. He is loyal, down to earth, a great shit talker, and an avid supporter of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Like last week, all feedback is greatly appreciated. We will wrap up with a final episode of season 1 later this week/early next. Tell your family, friends, coworkers, and everyone you know to give it a listen, and share feedback with the guests as well! Finally, as always, GO IRISH!!

You can listen to the show in the player below or on your favorite podcast platform.