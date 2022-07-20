OFD Podcast: Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat — Episode 6 Featuring Joshua Vowles

Episode 7: Joshua Vowles, OFD
First off, if you missed Episode 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 you can catch up in the links provided! Episode 7 features Joshua Vowles from our very own OFD. Josh brought me under his wing and allowed me to write for OFD and even do things like this series. I owe a lot to him for giving a 24 year a chance to write back in 2017. He is loyal, down to earth, a great shit talker, and an avid supporter of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Like last week, all feedback is greatly appreciated. We will wrap up with a final episode of season 1 later this week/early next. Tell your family, friends, coworkers, and everyone you know to give it a listen, and share feedback with the guests as well! Finally, as always, GO IRISH!!
You can listen to the show in the player below or on your favorite podcast platform.
Loading comments...