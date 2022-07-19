Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan passed away at age 35

On Friday, Paul Duncan, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman passed away. His wife, Ellen, posted an Instagram announcing Paul’s death and how it came about.

Paul was originally from Dallas, Georgia, and part of Notre Dame’s 2005 recruiting class. He was a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. After Notre Dame, Duncan signed as an UDFA with the Denver Broncos.

At the time of his death, Paul was working for a construction firm in Georgia. He leaves behind his wife Ellen, and two daughters. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Paul’s family and friends.