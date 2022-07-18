MLB Draft: San Francisco Giants Select Notre Dame’s Liam Simon

With the 166th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft the San Francisco Giants selected Notre Dame Fighting Irish pitcher Liam Simon, the second member member of the 2022 team to be selected. Simon was selected with the final pick in the fifth round.

Simon just finished his junior season for Notre Dame, where he made 16 appearances and 7 starts. He threw 30.2 innings and compiled a 2-1 record, 4.99 ERA, and 56 strikeouts. Simon’s stuff is strong, it just hasn’t always translated into success on the mound, but there is certainly a lot of talent to work with here for the Giants.

As the number 166 pick Simon carries a slot value of #322,400. The draft capital that the Giants have invested in him suggests he will be given a chance to start in the minor leagues, but his future probably lies in the bullpen. His stuff plays up there, especially his fastball - which has reached as high as 100 mph - and his strikeout ability. There’s work to do, but this is a high upside pick for the Giants if everything goes right.