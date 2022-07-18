MLB Draft: Pittsburgh Pirates Select Notre Dame’s Jack Brannigan

The 2022 MLB Draft kicked off yesterday with the first two rounds, and while no current Notre Dame Fighting Irish players heard their name called on day one, we didn’t have to wait long before the first name was called today. With the 3rd pick in the 3rd round, 83rd overall, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Notre Dame 3B/RHP Jack Brannigan.

With the 83rd pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we have selected 3B/RHP Jack Brannigan from Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/iX9gksOUdX — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 18, 2022

The Pirates announced Brannigan as both a 3B and RHP, meaning they will most likely give him a chance to try both in the minor leagues. As a junior in 2022 Brannigan played 56 games at third base and made 11 appearances on the mound. He slashes .291/.360/.540 at third and had 2 saves and 28 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team, a Third-Team All-American, and was named a member of the Statesboro Regional All-Tournament Team.

Brannigan was ranked as the #164 overall prospect by MLB.com, so the Pirates selecting him at #83 may make him a candidate for an underslot signing bonus with some bigger names being taken earlier. The #83 pick comes with a slot value of $770,300. Brannigan does have eligibility remaining should he decide not to sign in Pittsburgh, but as a third round pick that seems unlikely, and surely the chance to prove himself as both a third baseman and pitcher will be enticing to Brannigan.