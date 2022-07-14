How are we doing?

Hey everyone! Well it’s long past time for me to handout our yearly customer satisfaction survey, but here we are — talking about a satisfaction survey.

Normally I would spend some time reminding everyone about what we’ve accomplished during the last 12 months, and it usually included a small horn and “tooting” of some type. Usually — but not this time (or the last time). I’ve been running things here for over 6 years now, and most of you are well aware of what we are trying to do, and what we’ve accomplished. I don’t believe I need to butter your bread before we sit down for dinner.

I will say this about the last year... it’s still a fuck ton of fun. I love the staff here at OFD, and the ever-evolving nature of it all. Life, family, and just random craziness still get thrown in the path of progress — but WE somehow managed to bring you daily coverage of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. I use “we” emphatically because so much of all of this is thanks to their dedication to the site.

But was it good enough?

Are we doing a good job? Is there something more you would like to see? Is there something you wish would just crawl into a hole and stay away forever? I’m going to put up a generic poll, but if there is something specific- please let us know in the comments below. We will certainly try to do our best.