OFD Podcast: The friends Notre Dame Football has made along the way

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan returned to the podcast portal for the first time in almost two weeks and were fully prepared to start digging their teeth into the upcoming Notre Dame Football season. The problem is... there’s just a whole bunch of Notre Dame offseason left in us. In this episode:

Hello!

Inflation is a myth.

Trash advanced stats remain trash advanced stats.

Conference realignment talk is cheap and plentiful still.

LONG LIVE NOTRE DAME INDEPENDENCE!

Notre Dame is the savior of college football.

A LARGE amount of green jersey discussion - like a lot more than we would normally allow.

REVIEWS!

The 2007 college football season was the greatest CFB season ever and we will fight you if you disagree.

Who will be Notre Dame’s freshman of the year?

Some really good questions get some really almost good responses.

More uniform talk.

How tall is Lincoln Riley?

Fighting Jim Harbaugh and Jude’s dark courage.

We never did get to talking about the Ohio State Buckeyes... but we have time.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

