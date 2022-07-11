REPORTS: Notre Dame Finalizing Deal with Shawn Stiffler as New Head Baseball Coach

According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team is nearing an appointment for its next head coach, Shawn Stiffler of the VCU Rams.

Sources: Notre Dame is finalizing a deal with Shawn Stiffler to become its next baseball coach. The 43-year-old Stiffler has been VCU’s head coach for the past 11 seasons, winning four Atlantic 10 tournament titles. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 11, 2022

Notre Dame, of course, is looking for a new head coach after Link Jarrett left to become the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles. Stiffler has been at the helm for VCU for 11 seasons, since taking over in 2012. Stiffler won the 2019 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year Award and led VCU to the first Super Regional in program history in 2015. VCU is also just one of just seven teams in the country to have 34 or more wins over the last eight full seasons, all under Stiffler.

I admittedly don’t know much about Stiffler, but his accolades are impressive, and judging by the replies to Fortuna’s tweet and VCU message boards, Rams fans are not happy to see him go. We will have more if/when this becomes official but for now it looks like Notre Dame has their target coach lined up.