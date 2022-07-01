The fate of the entire (college football) world is in Notre Dame’s hands

PANDA WATCH — DAY 2

After yesterday’s bombshell that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins are officially leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10 — everyone is looking towards South Bend, Indiana, to help decide the fate of college football.

Big Ten reportedly "standing pat for now," waiting on decision from Notre Dame https://t.co/KQ4mRiojVz — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) July 1, 2022

For obvious reasons, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are pulling groins to get the Big 10 to bring them along too... but the endgame for the Big 10 over the past 30 years has always been about Notre Dame, and that sentiment isn’t going to be rushed just because Phil Knight and his purple cousins are knocking at the door.

This is very real. Notre Dame is absolutely mulling over a decision to make a move, and could be many steps ahead of the game (and public knowledge).

What about the ACC? Well... screw ‘em, I guess.

When we would talk about conference realignment in the past, the narrative that surrounded Notre Dame making a move to FULL conference membership always came with the caveat that the entire landscape would have to change first. The moves being made with the L.A. schools (and also the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC) is changing that landscape. We assumed that the ACC would likely survive if Notre Dame made the move they are contractually obligated to make — and while it’s still a possibility — the move NOW to the Big 10 would make the most sense.

So... we have to wait and see what’s next, but what’s next is probably an announcement from Notre Dame — whenever and whatever that might be.