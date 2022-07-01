 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and the Conference War Games

Do you want to play a game?

By Joshua Vowles
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are joined by Greg Flammang in a missile silo deep in Big 10 country — out in Los Angeles. The quartet did its best to put the Notre Dame football news of the last few days into perspective. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • A very Cajun review.
  • Notre Dame is cleaning it up on the recruiting trail.
  • Perhaps the best Burrito VS Taco discussion you’ll ever hear on a podcast.
  • The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins are headed to the Big 10... and boy do we have some thoughts about that.
  • Joshua doesn’t believe in math or words in a tweet.
  • Where does Notre Dame stand in this new weird world of conference realignment?
  • What kind of scenarios do we see that possibly might happen?
  • How long has Jack Swarbrick been prepared for this situation - like... are these the war games he and his staff play out?
  • We bring it back to Notre Dame recruiting, and yes... Dante Moore does get a mention.
  • The Irish Wear Green game is actually going to have green jerseys! What a concept.

And an absolute TON more weaved in and out of the show.

