OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and the Conference War Games

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are joined by Greg Flammang in a missile silo deep in Big 10 country — out in Los Angeles. The quartet did its best to put the Notre Dame football news of the last few days into perspective. In this episode:

HELLO!

A very Cajun review.

Notre Dame is cleaning it up on the recruiting trail.

Perhaps the best Burrito VS Taco discussion you’ll ever hear on a podcast.

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins are headed to the Big 10... and boy do we have some thoughts about that.

Joshua doesn’t believe in math or words in a tweet.

Where does Notre Dame stand in this new weird world of conference realignment?

What kind of scenarios do we see that possibly might happen?

How long has Jack Swarbrick been prepared for this situation - like... are these the war games he and his staff play out?

We bring it back to Notre Dame recruiting, and yes... Dante Moore does get a mention.

The Irish Wear Green game is actually going to have green jerseys! What a concept.

And an absolute TON more weaved in and out of the show.

