It’s the triple option and here are the Notre Dame stories in today’s playbook...
NOTRE DAME STADIUM FIXER UPPER
This summer there are plans to replace the Notre Dame Stadium fieldturf with... wait for it... fresh fieldturf.
More than 20 construction and renovation projects are underway at #NotreDame this summer. Some will impact traffic routes and parking for campus employees and visitors. Details here:https://t.co/Y55grQY0cu pic.twitter.com/fTREZYK77a— Margaret Fosmoe (@MFosmoe) June 7, 2022
NO... they are not putting grass back inside the stadium. The current turf has been there since 2014 and is due for replacement. We’ve talked about this before. If they paint it differently though... that’s another story.
CARR WRECK
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines are losing their minds about the possibility of Lloyd Carr’s grandson, C.J. Carr committing to NOTRE DAME. You absolutely have to love it.
There are grown men out here freaking out on a microphone and losing sleep because a 16 year old is deciding not to attend their favorite school.— Sons of Saturday - Irish (@SonsOfSatIrish) June 7, 2022
Just incredible stuff from fans of the Michigan Wolverines. https://t.co/dz8z1I9Vb5
PLAY BALL
The Super Regional times are set for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the Irish travel to Knoxville to take on the #1 overall seed in the Tennessee Volunteers.
Knoxville Super Regional@NDBaseball (1) @Vol_Baseball— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 7, 2022
Friday, June 10
⏰ 6:00 PM ET
ESPN2
Saturday, June 11
⏰ 2:00 PM ET
ESPN
Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)
⏰ TBD
TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Ugy0WEp3mB
It’s the first time since 2005 and 2006 that Notre Dame went to back-to-back Super regionals, and our friends at Homefield have a shirt for that.
NEW NOTRE DAME BASEBALL SHIRT.— Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) June 7, 2022
shop now!https://t.co/KP6OOKwRqR pic.twitter.com/SlMk5OVYdk
LFG MEME LORD!
I’m in a hurry today, so I’ll just leave you with some of Brendan’s fine work (which is a delight).
After the Carr announcement on Thursday, maybe this guy will start to get it? pic.twitter.com/Iujufw15wQ— Brendan (@verypiratey) June 7, 2022
Bring it on. https://t.co/hYC3yKk9eM pic.twitter.com/FZ0Xw3qB4B— Brendan (@verypiratey) June 6, 2022
May this bless your timeline https://t.co/yIILwDw3s1— Brendan (@verypiratey) June 5, 2022
