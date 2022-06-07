 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Triple Option: The field inside Notre Dame Stadium will be replaced this summer

What are they trying to hide? WHAT IS BURIED BENEATH THE STADIUM?!

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 USC at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s the triple option and here are the Notre Dame stories in today’s playbook...

NOTRE DAME STADIUM FIXER UPPER

This summer there are plans to replace the Notre Dame Stadium fieldturf with... wait for it... fresh fieldturf.

NO... they are not putting grass back inside the stadium. The current turf has been there since 2014 and is due for replacement. We’ve talked about this before. If they paint it differently though... that’s another story.

CARR WRECK

Fans of the Michigan Wolverines are losing their minds about the possibility of Lloyd Carr’s grandson, C.J. Carr committing to NOTRE DAME. You absolutely have to love it.

PLAY BALL

The Super Regional times are set for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the Irish travel to Knoxville to take on the #1 overall seed in the Tennessee Volunteers.

It’s the first time since 2005 and 2006 that Notre Dame went to back-to-back Super regionals, and our friends at Homefield have a shirt for that.

LFG MEME LORD!

I’m in a hurry today, so I’ll just leave you with some of Brendan’s fine work (which is a delight).

