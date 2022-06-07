It’s the triple option and here are the Notre Dame stories in today’s playbook...

NOTRE DAME STADIUM FIXER UPPER

This summer there are plans to replace the Notre Dame Stadium fieldturf with... wait for it... fresh fieldturf.

More than 20 construction and renovation projects are underway at #NotreDame this summer. Some will impact traffic routes and parking for campus employees and visitors. Details here:https://t.co/Y55grQY0cu pic.twitter.com/fTREZYK77a — Margaret Fosmoe (@MFosmoe) June 7, 2022

NO... they are not putting grass back inside the stadium. The current turf has been there since 2014 and is due for replacement. We’ve talked about this before. If they paint it differently though... that’s another story.

CARR WRECK

Fans of the Michigan Wolverines are losing their minds about the possibility of Lloyd Carr’s grandson, C.J. Carr committing to NOTRE DAME. You absolutely have to love it.

There are grown men out here freaking out on a microphone and losing sleep because a 16 year old is deciding not to attend their favorite school.



Just incredible stuff from fans of the Michigan Wolverines. https://t.co/dz8z1I9Vb5 — Sons of Saturday - Irish (@SonsOfSatIrish) June 7, 2022

PLAY BALL

The Super Regional times are set for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the Irish travel to Knoxville to take on the #1 overall seed in the Tennessee Volunteers.

Knoxville Super Regional@NDBaseball (1) @Vol_Baseball

Friday, June 10

⏰ 6:00 PM ET

ESPN2



Saturday, June 11

⏰ 2:00 PM ET

ESPN



Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

⏰ TBD

TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Ugy0WEp3mB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 7, 2022

It’s the first time since 2005 and 2006 that Notre Dame went to back-to-back Super regionals, and our friends at Homefield have a shirt for that.

LFG MEME LORD!

I’m in a hurry today, so I’ll just leave you with some of Brendan’s fine work (which is a delight).

After the Carr announcement on Thursday, maybe this guy will start to get it? pic.twitter.com/Iujufw15wQ — Brendan (@verypiratey) June 7, 2022