After all of the nonsense, we are finally at the start of the NCAA Baseball Tournament and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Irish could very well use that chip on their shoulders today as Texas Tech finished 2nd in a very tough Big 12 conference.

As a reminder, in the regionals it takes two losses to get knocked out — but getting that first win out of the way is incredibly important moving forward.

So LET’S GO AND DO THE DAMN THING!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Friday, June 3 @ 2:00 PM EST

Where: J.I. Clements Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia

How to Watch: ACC Network





⚾️ vs. Texas Tech

⏰ 2 p.m. ET

J.I. Clements Stadium

ACC Network#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/A2OkPuKTmj — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) June 3, 2022

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.