It’s Friday and there is a lot going on in the world of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — a lot of it, however, is actually quite sad.

THE NBC BOOTH

Shortly after the news dropped about the likely departure of Drew Brews from the NBC booth for Notre Dame games, the former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback took to social media to refute it as a fact. Well... now it pretty much is.

Jason Garrett, the former foot soldier for the Dallas Cowboys, looks to be NBC’s choice to be in the booth for Notre Dame home football games. There’s a possibility that NBC could pair Garrett with Jac Collinsworth for Notre Dame Football on NBC. If that does indeed happen, it would be the first time Notre Dame alum would have a full-time job in the booth for NBC’s Irish broadcasts.

Jason Garrett is a candidate to replace Drew Brees at NBC https://t.co/iCZFxdWMd5 pic.twitter.com/mI9d5svZ2B — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 2, 2022

R.I.P. TO A REAL NOTRE DAME LEGEND

Longtime Notre Dame SID Roger Valdiserri passed away this week. For years, Roger was the gatekeeper of Notre Dame football for the news media. With the deaths of Roger and Lou Somogyi and the departure of John Heisler, the insane amount of institutional knowledge will forever be missed.

This morning we lost a true legend - Mr. @NotreDame - Roger Valdiserri. Loving husband & dad; best sports PR pro ever; mentor; boss; friend. I am so sad: he was My Guy! I owe him everything! Everything! He changed my life!!! RIP ROV. pic.twitter.com/DnRogzAXD0 — Eddie White (@eddiewhite3) June 2, 2022

TERRIBLE NEWS

Former Notre Dame football player Devonte’ Neal was arrested and charger for a murder that happened in 2017. Neal transferred to the Arizona Wildcats after his short time with the Irish, and was probably best known for his awkward and weird signing day ceremony as a recruit. It’s another unfortunate incident that holds a root with the 2012 team.

Former #NDFootball punter returner Davonte' Neal, who transferred to Arizona after one season (2012), has been arrested and charged w/felony first-degree murder. Alleged incident took place in November 2017 in Arizona. Neal was arrested 5/25 in Idaho. https://t.co/tS5cpIyDVl — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) June 2, 2022

TOP 10

The preseason magazines are hitting newsstands, but of course we know some of the stuff inside the pages. Lindy’s has their rankings set and the Irish come in at #8.

Working on our National #CollegeFootball preview! Will go to press this weekend. Digital preview will be available soon! Goes on sale May 31. Pre-order here>>> https://t.co/l7R9UXxQkZ — #LindysSports (@Lindyssportsmag) May 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the rankings of Notre Dame’s opponents:

#2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

#4 — Clemson Tigers

#19 — BYU Cougars

#22 — USC Trojans

#39 — Boston College Eagles

#50 — North Carolina Tar Heels

#51 — California Golden Bears

#65 — Stanford Cardinal

#73 — Marshall Thundering Herd

#89 — Syracuse Orange

#104 — Navy Midshipmen

#115 — UNLV Rebels