The Triple Option: Notre Dame on NBC is likely to be VERY different this year

The Dallas Cowboys jokes are incoming

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Purdue at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Friday and there is a lot going on in the world of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — a lot of it, however, is actually quite sad.

THE NBC BOOTH

Shortly after the news dropped about the likely departure of Drew Brews from the NBC booth for Notre Dame games, the former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback took to social media to refute it as a fact. Well... now it pretty much is.

Jason Garrett, the former foot soldier for the Dallas Cowboys, looks to be NBC’s choice to be in the booth for Notre Dame home football games. There’s a possibility that NBC could pair Garrett with Jac Collinsworth for Notre Dame Football on NBC. If that does indeed happen, it would be the first time Notre Dame alum would have a full-time job in the booth for NBC’s Irish broadcasts.

R.I.P. TO A REAL NOTRE DAME LEGEND

Longtime Notre Dame SID Roger Valdiserri passed away this week. For years, Roger was the gatekeeper of Notre Dame football for the news media. With the deaths of Roger and Lou Somogyi and the departure of John Heisler, the insane amount of institutional knowledge will forever be missed.

TERRIBLE NEWS

Former Notre Dame football player Devonte’ Neal was arrested and charger for a murder that happened in 2017. Neal transferred to the Arizona Wildcats after his short time with the Irish, and was probably best known for his awkward and weird signing day ceremony as a recruit. It’s another unfortunate incident that holds a root with the 2012 team.

TOP 10

The preseason magazines are hitting newsstands, but of course we know some of the stuff inside the pages. Lindy’s has their rankings set and the Irish come in at #8.

Here’s a look at the rankings of Notre Dame’s opponents:

#2 — Ohio State Buckeyes
#4 — Clemson Tigers
#19 — BYU Cougars
#22 — USC Trojans
#39 — Boston College Eagles
#50 — North Carolina Tar Heels
#51 — California Golden Bears
#65 — Stanford Cardinal
#73 — Marshall Thundering Herd
#89 — Syracuse Orange
#104 — Navy Midshipmen
#115 — UNLV Rebels

