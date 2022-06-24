Official: Link Jarrett Hired as New Florida State Head Baseball Coach

From the moment that Mike Martin Jr. was fired as head baseball coach of the Florida State Seminoles, the name that everybody brought up was Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Link Jarrett. Today the possibility became official, with Florida State announcing the hiring of Jarrett as the 10th head baseball coach in team history.





Link Jarrett has been named the 10th head coach in @FSUBaseball history!



: https://t.co/gWu1ABwnIG pic.twitter.com/KhzovtW7tB — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 24, 2022

For many reasons, this isn’t a surprise. Jarrett is a Tallahassee native who played baseball at Florida State, where he was a two time All American and made it to three College World Series. This certainly hurts Notre Dame, but Jarrett is going home, and you certainly can’t begrudge him that.

While at Notre Dame he was a two time coach of the year. He finishes with a 86-32 record in his three years at Notre Dame. His .729 win percentage with the Irish is second highest in the country during his three years at the helm. He led Notre Dame to two straight Super Regionals and this year made the College World Series for only the third time in program history. Notre Dame will now look to replace one of the most successful coaches in program history, but Jarrett is certainly leaving the program in a better place than when he arrived.

Notre Dame was always going to have a good deal of roster turnover this season, as several players have either exhausted their eligibility or are draft eligible. Others would be exercising their option for a sixth year if they return. We already knew that the roster would look different next year, but what remains to be seen is what will happen to Notre Dame recruits. Some of the best work Jarrett did was in recruiting and Notre Dame’s 2023 class is ranked #21 in the country. Their 2020 class, before Jarrett was hired, was ranked #73. Whether any of those players will explore other options now remains to be seen, but we will have updates here on that and the search for the next head coach, so stay tuned.