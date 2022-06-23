NBA Draft: Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley selected by San Antonio Spurs in the first round

Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley bet on himself, and in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, the South Bend native cashed in by being the San Antonio Spurs with the 25th pick.

South Bend is well-represented on NBA Draft Night!



Riley HS & ND Hoops product Blake Wesley is drafted #25 to the San Antonio Spurs! pic.twitter.com/b7rcySYpwf — WNDU (@WNDU) June 24, 2022

Blake Wesley was an elite recruit in high school, but because of COVID, he was slightly overlooked nationally and Mike Brey and the hometown Fighting Irish were able to lock him down for a hometown collegiate career.

Wesley was a revelation on the court as a freshman as he averaged 14,4 points per game in 35 games played. His first step and the overall explosion are absolutely elite, and are his best traits. The big issue with Wesley was how he finished at the hoop. A lot of those great drives to the bucket ended without points. The thing is though... that finish at the hoop can be coached up, the pure athleticism and speed is a gift from god and worthy of an NBA first round draft pick.

Wesley is the second South Bend native to be a first round draft pick in THIS year’s draft. Jaden Ivey of the Purdue Boilermakers (son of ND Women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey) was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the number five overall pick.