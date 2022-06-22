OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and the Anti-CHUD movement

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are tucked away with the modern miracle of central air-conditioning to bring forth a Notre Dame Football podcast worthy of your download. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- It’s hot and little leaguers need little leagued.
- Notre Dame Football recruiting is pretty hot itself.
- Mike Mickens is doing things - and these things are very, very positive.
- Notre Dame Baseball just crashed out of the College World Series.
- Link Jarrett is all but gone to take over the Florida State Seminoles - we aren’t going to beat around the bush with this one.
- REVIEWS!
- It really is time to start the smack talk when it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
- When was the last time OSU beat a big-time non-conference opponent in Columbus?
- The line is still 14.5 and there are some bets being tossed around on Twitter... and Jude is all in with some hardcore emotion.
- Just getting by to get through July.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
