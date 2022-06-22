OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and the Anti-CHUD movement

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are tucked away with the modern miracle of central air-conditioning to bring forth a Notre Dame Football podcast worthy of your download. In this episode:

HELLO!

It’s hot and little leaguers need little leagued.

Notre Dame Football recruiting is pretty hot itself.

Mike Mickens is doing things - and these things are very, very positive.

Notre Dame Baseball just crashed out of the College World Series.

Link Jarrett is all but gone to take over the Florida State Seminoles - we aren’t going to beat around the bush with this one.

REVIEWS!

It really is time to start the smack talk when it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

When was the last time OSU beat a big-time non-conference opponent in Columbus?

The line is still 14.5 and there are some bets being tossed around on Twitter... and Jude is all in with some hardcore emotion.

Just getting by to get through July.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, or on your favorite podcast platform.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour HOVR Apex 3 Training Shoe - Navy $160 You’re a devoted Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan and love to show it off. Add some much-needed team flair to your workout routine with this Under Armour HOVR Apex 3 Training Shoe. It features bold team colors and a crisp Notre Dame Fighting Irish logo on tongue, so no one will be able question your die-hard fandom or athletic spirit when you’re rocking these sweet kicks. $160 at Fanatics

The Jet $26 With speed like this, it’s no wonder they call Chris Tyree “The Jet”! Officially licensed by college football player Chris Tyree, as part of BreakingT’s RAMP offering. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed by Athlete Logos. $26 at Breaking T