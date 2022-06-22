OFD Podcast: Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat — Episode 1 Featuring Pete Sampson

Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat

As teased last week, I (Philip Gough) am launching a summer podcast series titled, “The Beat on Notre Dame’s Beat”. The idea started with a conversation with my dad over Easter about new content leading up to training camp. Discussions led to the concept of interviewing Notre Dame beat writers in an attempt to understand who they are as people and what makes them tick. The goal was to have a conversation that wasn’t centered around predictions, recruiting rankings, or other standard topics. I wanted to pull back the curtain and get to know the men and women behind the content I consume on a daily basis. Each episode is going to be right around 30 minutes, and I’m excited to get this going!

Episode 1: Pete Sampson, The Athletic

Pete Sampson is a writer that I’ve read for years and was someone who I really hoped I’d be able to book. I met him on one occasion a few years back, and he said he appreciated what we did here at OFD, which was music to my ears. I reached out asking if he would be interested in joining the podcast, and he accepted right away. He exceeded my expectations as he was gracious with both his time and his stories. I don’t want to give too much away, but I really think you will all enjoy this. As with anything, please provide feedback so I can make this as enjoyable as possible!

Finally, Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast. GO IRISH!!