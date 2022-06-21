College World Series: Notre Dame Baseball Eliminated by Texas A&M

After losing their last game, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team was facing elimination today against the Texas A&M Aggies, who eliminated the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. Notre Dame came into the game with a 1-1 record after losing their last game to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Notre Dame 1 - Texas A&M 5

Win: Nathan Dettmer, TAMU (6-3)

Loss: Liam Simon, ND (2-1)

Save: Joseph Menefee, TAMU (2)

Liam Simon started the game for Notre Dame but lasted only two innings, surrendering three runs with only one earned, all in the third inning without recording an out. Jack Findlay came on in relief, ending the second inning limiting the damage.

Findlay also lasted only two innings though, allowing two runs of his own in the fifth inning before coming out of the game as well. Alex Rao came on in relief to close out the inning. He was followed by Will Mercer and the two relievers combined to keep Texas A&M off the board for the rest of the game, giving the Irish offense a chance to get back into it.

Notre Dame lost their last game to Oklahoma in major part because their bats just couldn’t respond. Today was a struggle as well, as Notre Dame managed just five hits over nine innings. Their lone run of the game came in the eighth inning on a solo home run from Brooks Coetzee.

BOT 8 | Irish on the board!!!!@br00ks23 hits a solo blast to left!!!!



A&M 5, ND 1



ESPN#GoIrish x #MCWS pic.twitter.com/qUiG8ZufQ5 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) June 21, 2022

It was an unceremonious end to an incredible season from Notre Dame. Unfortunately they ran out of steam at the end and couldn’t finish the job, but this team will go down as one of the best in Notre Dame baseball history.

Up Next

A whole lot of speculation. The future of Notre Dame baseball could look very different next season. There will be plenty of time to talk about that later though, and we will do that when there is something (or maybe nothing) to talk about.

For now though, we should celebrate this run by a very special team. This group will go down in Notre Dame’s history books for so many reasons and right now is the time to celebrate that. This group has been fun to cover, enjoy what they accomplished this season. Until next year!