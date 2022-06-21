Notre Dame announced a new way to purchase football tickets this season with multiple packages available to the general public — but it does NOT include the Shamrock Series game against the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – To provide Fighting Irish football fans with more flexibility to experience game days at Notre Dame Stadium, the Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced three new ticket packages for the 2022 home season. In addition to the traditional season ticket, the dynamic Shamrock Pass allows fans the opportunity to experience Notre Dame Stadium from multiple locations throughout the season. For added flexibility and affordability, two-game and three-game mini plans have also been announced.

The Irish will play six home games in 2022, starting with back to back Saturdays in September against Marshall (Sept. 10) and Cal (Sept. 17). Notre Dame will return home in October to face Stanford (Oct. 15) and UNLV (Oct. 22). They will finish their home schedule in November with Clemson (Nov. 5) and Boston College (Nov. 19).

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July, 28 at 6 p.m. Shamrock Series tickets will not be available to the general public.

Season Tickets

Become a season ticket member to guarantee the same seat for all 6 home games and receive exclusive benefits throughout the season. Season ticket members have exclusive access to Shamrock Series tickets, a Zoom with members of the coaching staff, a personal service representative, discounts on winter sports tickets and much more! To learn more about becoming a season ticket member, click here.

Shamrock Pass

The Shamrock Pass is a brand new innovative season pass that allows you to experience Notre Dame Stadium from different seat locations throughout the season. The pass guarantees fans a ticket to each of the 6 home games at a more affordable rate than a traditional season ticket. The Shamrock Pass can be transferred but not resold. To purchase the Shamrock Pass, click here.

Shamrock Pass: $500

Mini Plans

The three and two game mini plan options are a perfect fit for Irish fans who can’t make it to Notre Dame Stadium for all 6 home games. These customized plans will allow fans to attend multiple games at a discounted ticket price. To purchase one of these mini plans, click here.

3-Game Mini Plan: $225.00 – $255.00

2-Game Mini Plan: $140.00 – $150.00

Pre-Game Hospitality

Club Naimoli is the ideal option for fans looking for an all inclusive pre-game hospitality experience. This pre-game experience opens 3.5 hours prior to kick off and includes food, beer, wine, liquor and non alcoholic beverages. Game tickets are not included. To add the Victory Loft Pre-Game Hospitality experience, click here.

Pre-Game Hospitality: $175