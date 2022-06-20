Updated Notre Dame Football roster with jersey number changes and freshmen assignments

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its updated football roster for the 2022 season, and with it we see a few notable changes — along with the June enrollee number assignments.

A few notable changes:

WR Lorenzo Styles switched from #21 to #4

RB Audric Estime switched from #24 to #7

RB Gi’Bran Payne is #13

K Blake Grupe is #99

The early enrollee freshman already had their numbers assigned and worn for spring football, but with the addition of the June enrollees, here’s the list of all true freshmen and their jersey numbers:

#9 TE Eli Raridon

#13 RB Gi’Bran Payne

#14 P Bryce McFerson

#15 WR Tobias Merriweather

#17 LB Jaylen Sneed

#18 QB Steve Angeli

#20 CB Benjamin Morrison

#20 RB Jadarian Price

#21 CB Jaden Mickey

#23 CB Jayden Bellamy

#40 DE Joshua Burnham

#41 DL Donovan Hinish

#42 LB Nolan Ziegler

#44 LB Junior Tuihalamaka

#56 OL Joey Tanona

#58 OL Ashton Craig

#59 OL Aamil Wagner

#74 OL Billy Schrauth

#77 OL Ty Chan

#85 TE Holden Staes

#91 DE Aidan Gobaira

#98 DE Tyson Ford

Hinish with #41 is an absolute chef’s kiss and ensures the possibility of a #41 Hinish at Notre Dame for an entire decade.

A lot of people ask about the #1 jersey, and although Brian Kelly shelved the number — that doesn’t mean that Marcus Freeman has to do the same. On a recent visit, 4-Star WR Rico Flores wore #1 for his pics and video session, and Flores is currently predicted to commit to Notre Dame next month... so I guess we will see in 6 months or so.