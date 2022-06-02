OFD Podcast: Brian Kelly should just STFU about Notre Dame

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan set sail on a voyage to pod about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and there’s plenty of rum. In this episode:

HELLO!

The Frisco Melt remains King and Emperor.

The USC Trojans are communist spies or anarchists - either way... they’ve been exposed.

Brian Kelly went on the Paul Finebaum Show and couldn’t help himself.

What is Marcus Freeman doing that is different than Kelly out on the recruiting trail?

Can Freeman sustain crootin success with an 8-5 season?

Secret audio recording from Santa Claus of a meeting between Jack Swarbrick and Brian Kelly.

REVIEWS!

What ND offense would make the best defense and what ND defense would make the best offense?

A Notre Dame recruiting tale concerning Brian Kelly and QB J.T. Daniels.

Notre Dame Baseball got robbed and Joshua is here to cuss about it.

Stephon Tuitt retires from the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nate Laszewski is coming back for one more year with the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team.

Let’s talk about the “need” for 5-Star QB Dante Moore.

Notre Dame position groups as restaurants.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the player below or on any major podcast platform.

Notre Dame: 1993 National Champions $28 Notre Dame ACTUALLY lays claim to 21 national championships. 1993 was the last one — celebrate it! Navy and gold print on a super-comfortable gray tee.Premium, lightweight tri-blend crewneck (50% polyester, 25% combed ring-spun cotton, 25% rayon). Durable, yet ultra-soft. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down. Designed by Nick Torres. Screened in the USA. $28 at Breaking T

Return to Independence $29 Back where we belong. Green, navy, and gold print. Available in four styles. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, tri-blended crewneck in heather gray. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in heather gray. Drawcord in gray. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in heather gray. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s Dolman: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended scoop neck in heather gray. Flowy fit. S-XL - Screened in the USA. $29 at Breaking T