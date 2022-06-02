OFD Podcast: Brian Kelly should just STFU about Notre Dame

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan set sail on a voyage to pod about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and there’s plenty of rum. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- The Frisco Melt remains King and Emperor.
- The USC Trojans are communist spies or anarchists - either way... they’ve been exposed.
- Brian Kelly went on the Paul Finebaum Show and couldn’t help himself.
- What is Marcus Freeman doing that is different than Kelly out on the recruiting trail?
- Can Freeman sustain crootin success with an 8-5 season?
- Secret audio recording from Santa Claus of a meeting between Jack Swarbrick and Brian Kelly.
- REVIEWS!
- What ND offense would make the best defense and what ND defense would make the best offense?
- A Notre Dame recruiting tale concerning Brian Kelly and QB J.T. Daniels.
- Notre Dame Baseball got robbed and Joshua is here to cuss about it.
- Stephon Tuitt retires from the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Nate Laszewski is coming back for one more year with the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team.
- Let’s talk about the “need” for 5-Star QB Dante Moore.
- Notre Dame position groups as restaurants.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
