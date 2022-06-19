COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: How to watch Notre Dame VS Oklahoma and Game Thread

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the hottest teams in college baseball — if not the hottest — as they go into game two of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Next up for the Irish are the Oklahoma Sooners after they bombed out the Texas A&M Aggies in their first game of the College World Series.

I haven’t seen an official lineup card just yet, but my money is on Austin Temple to take the mound for the Irish when they face off against the Sooners. Much like John Michael Bertrand, Temple is a crafty (although a righty — not a lefty) and also a veteran grad student.

SO LETS GOOO!!! The only thing better than starting off 1-0 in the CWS is starting off 2-0.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Sunday, June 19, @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch: ESPN2 (And streaming on Watch ESPN)





GAME THREAD

