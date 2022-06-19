On Sunday, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back C’Bo Flemister announced that he will transfer to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Flemister was part of the 2018 Notre Dame recruiting class. In his four years in South Bend, the Georgia native played in 21 games for the Irish (although just one game in 2021) while running the ball 110 times for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns. Flemister quickly became known as a “hard runner” during his time at Notre Dame and did his best work between the tackles.

Injuries and an unfortunate off the field issue before the 2021 season really held C’Bo back in his senior year at Notre Dame. At Pitt, C’Bo will have two years of eligibility remaining thanks to a redshirt freshman year, and the extra COVID year from 2020.

While I’m not 100% sure about the exact status of the Pitt running back room, from what I can tell they return three backs in 2022 that ran for over 500 yards each ( SR Vincent Davis 593, JR Israel Abanikanda 651, and SO Rodney Hammond 505).

Good luck to C’Bo at Pitt and with Notre Dame secret lover Pat Narduzzi.