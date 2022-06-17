 clock menu more-arrow no yes

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: How to watch Notre Dame VS Texas and Game Thread

HERE WE GO YO!

By Joshua Vowles
Twitter @NDBaseball

The day has finally arrived... the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time in twenty years. The Irish got here after being completely disrespected by the NCAA Selection Committee and forced to travel to Statesboro, rather than hosting a regional itself. Then, as if unnatural forces were at play, the Irish get out of the regional to travel to Knoxville to take on the #1 Tennessee Volunteers.

Even more powerful forces (destiny is all) gave the Irish the edge against the Vols, and now they are at the CWS in a bracket that includes the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas A&M Aggies.

First up for the Irish in the double-elimination bracket are those SEC wannabes — the Longhorns. The Irish, of course, are the underdogs in the game — but that means less with Link Jarrett at the helm. Jarrett was named Coach of the Year this week by the NCBWA.

John Michael Bertrand on the mound for the home team — SO LET’S GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Friday, June 17, @ 7:00 PM EST
Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska
How to Watch: ESPN

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

