It’s been a wild week with all sorts of news about Notre Dame around the Bend, so let’s break out the triple option and gain a few yards.

BUCK OFF

I guess the sauciest news is what Marcu Freeman said about his alma mater — the Ohio State Buckeyes. I mean... I guess. So let me get this straight, a former Buckeye that is now the head coach of the Fighting Irish spoke the “unspoken truths” about the differences between a school like Notre Dame and a school like Ohio State — and people are mad?

Well of course they are seeing as how being mad at nothing is a Buckeye’s birthright. So who cares? Really — who really gives a shit? Ohio State is still a 14 1⁄ 2 point favorite for the season opener and no amount of shit-talking or bulletin board making/pinning material is going to make much of a difference. I don’t care that he said what he said, and I don’t care if it pissed anyone off.

He said what he said.

Marcus Freeman takes an apparent shot at Ohio State football's academics, saying players can just "take some online classes, show up for your appointments." https://t.co/jzWeAFBzCM — Eleven Warriors (@11W) June 14, 2022

CROOTIN

It’s visit season and there are a lot of moving parts in the Notre Dame Football recruiting machine right now. Do yourself a favor and forget about the Dante Moore recruitment.

The 247 Crystal Ball has been lighting up with picks for the Irish.

2023 4-Star WR Rico Flores

2024 4-Star WR Cam Williams

2023 4-Star LB Jaiden Ausberry

2023 4-Star CB Christian Gray

2023 4-Star CB Micah Tease

And while that’s incredibly impressive, one pic of 5-Star RB Richard Young on his visit to Notre Dame has me swooning.

Five-star running back Richard Young, an elite talent from the 2023 class, alongside head coach Marcus Freeman and running backs Deland McCullough on his official visit to #NotreDame.



https://t.co/iAyCN5gEr6



DUDES.@247Sports pic.twitter.com/gJe72SIzL9 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 15, 2022

GOLDEN MOVES

Irish WR legend, Golden Tate, is moving on from his NFL playing career by going back to baseball — a sport he played at Notre Dame during his time there.

Veteran WR Golden Tate is switching to baseball and has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League.



Tate played baseball early in his young career at Notre Dame and was drafted twice — but both times declined to sign.



He's set to start at centerfield tonight. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2022

WHAT WOULD YOU FIGHT FOR?

I was going to save this for a podcast — but it’s too good to leave it alone for very long. As Catholics we should already be used to “giving things up,” so I want to know your thoughts below.