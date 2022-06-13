Notre Dame Baseball will play in the most CFB of College World Series brackets

Notre Dame’s upset over the Tennessee Volunteers sent shockwaves across the college baseball world. The Irish found themselves in a strange world where fans of different schools all over the country were cheering them on to do what was thought impossible. Generally, college fans love to hate Notre Dame based solely on the status of the football program, and don’t mind carrying it over to other sports.

Except... something is different. A lot of fans and media members truly believe the Irish got robbed out of hosting a regional, and were given a double kick to the nuts by having to play the Super Regional in Knoxville. Notre Dame exacted its revenge, and in the process the Irish did everyone a favor but taking out the most dominant team of the season.

Now it’s on to Omaha, and the Irish find themselves in a bracket that is absolutely pure college football money (like a lot of money) with; the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The College World Series works just like the rest of the tournament. The two brackets are double elimination play with the winners of the two brackets meeting for the National Championship in a best of three series.

Here is the schedule for the first round of the 2022 Men’s College World Series:

Despite taking out the top team in the land, the Irish still have a massive mountain to climb. Texas A&M was the national #4 seed and Texas was the national #9 seed. On the other side of the bracket, the Stanford Cardinal were the national #2 seed and the Auburn Tigers were the #14 national seed... we’re about to see some really great baseball.

So lock in, and smell the hatred around Notre Dame’s bracket. Juice is good and juice is to be cherished in tournament play.