OFD Podcast: Notre Dame is dumping all over Michigan’s and Tennessee’s dreams

Joshua and Brendan travel into pod land without the magnificent talent of Jude with a big batch of great Notre Dame news. In this episode:

HELLO!

Joshua vents out a little list of personal problems which have no bearing on the podcast - but maybe why it took so damn long between episodes.

REVIEWS!

Homefield magic for the Irish is wearable.

C.J. Carr is Irish and boy do we have a lot to say about it.

The Michigan Wolverines can burn in hell.

Some thoughts and points about 5-Star QB Dante Moore.

Notre Dame’s 5-Star QB need.

Will Carr reclassify?

How will Carr affect the 2023 and 2024 class?

Other Notre Dame football recruiting notes — including the commitments of Elijah Paige and Joe Otting.

Notre Dame baseball is on its way to Omaha.

Joshua’s admiration of the Tennessee Volunteers and their path of villainy.

Notre Dame is just AWESOME and we touch on the path the NCAA selection committee laid before them.

Link Jarrett’s future in South Bend.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

