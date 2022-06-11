Notre Dame Baseball Loses Game Two to Tennessee

After winning game one on Friday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team found out exactly why the Tennessee Volunteers are the top ranked team in the country in game two. Tennessee brought the offense today, scoring twelve runs and limiting the Irish offense a day after Notre Dame scored the most runs Tennessee has surrendered all year. The series is now tied and it sets up a winner take all game three on Sunday.

Notre Dame 4 - Tennessee 12

Win: Chase Dollander, UT (10-0)

Loss: John Michael Bertrand, ND (9-3)

Tennessee got going right away, scoring their first run of the game in the top of the first inning. With a runner on first a seeing eye single found a gap in the outfield to bring the run home. The score stayed that way until the fifth inning, when Tennessee broke things open, batting around and scoring eight runs including four home runs in the inning. They would add three more runs in the seventh inning.

Notre Dame managed a run each in the fifth and sixth innings on sacrifices. They added two more in the eighth on a Jack Zyska home run, but the game was well out of reach before that point. Notre Dame will want to forget this game quick and try to come back tomorrow to win game three to advance.

Up Next

A decisive game three. Notre Dame and Tennessee will play one more tomorrow at 1pm ET on ESPN. The winner tomorrow will advance to the College World Series.