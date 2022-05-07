The 6 Perfect Notre Dame Football Away Games

Road Warriors

Well, we’re here. It’s the true offseason. Of course that means that we’re past the time for Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s spring ball, and you’re trying to get interested in your sub-.500 MLB team that can’t score any runs (oh wait, that might just be me with the Tigers). With the offseason comes some slugging through the late spring and summer. But, the benefit is that here at OFD we can get into the wacky scenarios and tangential articles to get us talking.

Today, I want to go through my own personal list of what I think the 6 ideal away games would be for the Irish in one season. This list is coming from the mindset that I want great college football venues/home field advantages that also add to the allure/challenge of the schedules the team plays each season. These are also in no particular order

Come Sail Away (Games)

First up is, of course, LSU. This leans toward recency bias because of the budding ND-LSU rivalry that is being established online. This is all thanks to Brian Kelly causing a shit storm when he left to take the LSU Head Coach job. I am ALL for the petty back-and-forth between the schools’ fans. It adds to our embracing villain status in the college football landscape. Additionally, Death Valley in Baton Rouge is an insane home stadium, and it would be fun to have the chance to go down there and get a HUGE road win that would actually impress just about every pundit.

Next up is Wisconsin. Camp Randall would be an insanely fun road game for the Irish to play. I, along with others, so wish that the games with Wisconsin would’ve been home-and-homes. Even though the Soldier Field Game ended up being a demolishing for the good guys, having the games on the campuses with so much Midwest college football tradition would’ve been electric. This game would be an awesome early-season game for both teams so we can experience true fall weather.

I would love to have the Irish go back out to play at Air Force. The Air Force Academy stadium on campus just north of Colorado Springs looks absolutely beautiful. The Irish have played some games there in the past, and it looks like a cool scene. Plus, this has the added benefit of playing a service academy at their actual home stadium (unlike Navy or Army whenever the Irish play them).

As much fun (and ironic) as the game in Vegas against BYU will be, I think going to Provo to play at BYU would be awesome. This is another location/aesthetic pick. Their stadium looks really cool, and playing out there could be a good mid-season game.

Next would of course be another Midwestern battle. We’ve been a part of it once, but our team was so awful back when it happened. I want the Irish to be able to go into Penn State and avenge the White Out Game loss. I mean what an atmosphere. You can’t deny the Penn State night games for the white outs are just massively electric. That would be another awesome game to go in there to play and have the team overcome a raucous environment to get a big road win.

To round out the 6 games, I would like the Irish to play a game in Norman, Oklahoma. I was fortunate enough to be at the 2012 game when the Irish went in there and won, getting arguably the best/most important win of the Brian Kelly era. That stadium was intimidating, and OU is one of the sport’s true blue bloods. Going there would provide an awesome challenge while showing our chops that the Irish could play a game there and come out with another win.

Do you agree? Are there other games you would want to see more? Let us know and get the conversation going in the comments!