It’s pretty light all around when it comes to news of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program. It’s a little strange considering that many of us were expecting a little more transfer portal news after the Blue-Gold Game — in and out.

No matter. Maybe there is an answer at wide receiver after all.

ELI RARIDON THE FREAK

Throughout the winter, there was a thought circulating the message boards and one that II’s Tim Prister mentioned a few times. Can Eli Raridon play a little wide receiver when he arrives at Notre Dame? While the general feeling was “sure,” there was also concern about his recent injury and how well he can recover before enrolling in June.

It looks like the incoming tight end will be all set to do whatever the coaches ask him to do this summer, so maybe he can play a little WR.

“It was a long process. Worked on a lot of running recently. I’m not quite 100%, even though I feel really good. It’s been crazy. It’s as good as I can possibly imagine.” — #NotreDame TE @EliRaridon

Free story. @insidendsportshttps://t.co/1VRnTE9ctI — Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) May 6, 2022

NIL IS DOMINATING EVERYTHING

More and more NIL news is surfacing, and while conference leaders are in Washington D.C., NCAA athletic directors are getting with the NCAA to try and lay out guidelines for NIL as well as ENFORCEMENT. You see... NIL was never supposed to be about booster collectives writing giant checks to get recruits to come to the school. Now there’s talk about retroactive action.

Officials reveal to @SINow more specifics on new NIL guidelines that are expected to publish next week.



It’s retroactive. Schools with boosters who have communicated/struck deals w/players who haven’t yet signed with schools should be sanctioned, ADs sayhttps://t.co/b0jUB8UPF0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 6, 2022

POST SPRING RANKINGS

We have seen Notre Dame at #6 in a handful of predictive AP rankings, but this is ridiculous — and not just for the Irish.

ARKANSAS ISN’T BYU

