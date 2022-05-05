OFD Podcast: Welcome to the Notre Dame football offseason

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan gather around the podcast bonfire to begin the Notre Dame football ritual of the offseason. In this episode:

HELLO!

Lawyer letter.

REVIEWS!

Mount Rushmore of ND beat writers (kind of).

Carter Karels deserves special recognition.

What game is more important; the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Clemson Tigers?

Recapping the NFL Draft.

Kevin Austin and Jack Coan.

We mention Kyle Hamilton only because of his new uniform colors (which feels very on brand).

Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class is very good.

You need to have the chest — NAY THE STOMACH — to recruit a talent like 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore.

How should we view recruiting in the NIL era?

The friendship of Notre Dame and the BYU Cougars... pure western fanfiction.

#ParentRegretMovie or #RegretParentMovie (which ever one).

The JFK assassination.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

