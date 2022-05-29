Notre Dame Baseball Loses in ACC Semifinal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team entered the ACC Tournament as the #4 seed, and made it through group play undefeated in two games. That set up a semifinal game with the #8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels.

Notre Dame 2 (35-14) - North Carolina 7 (37-19)

Win: Shawn Rapp, UNC (4-0)

Loss: Aidan Tyrell, ND (5-1)

Save: Davis Palermo, UNC (5)

North Carolina took an early lead in the second inning, bringing home a run on a fielder’s choice. It could have been worse though, as North Carolina loaded the bases with nobody out but Austin Temple was able to limit the damage.

Notre Dame responded in the bottom half of the third inning on a solo home run from Jack Brannigan. North Carolina threatened in the top of the fifth but couldn’t bring a run across and Notre Dame responded by taking the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Carter Putz followed Brannigan’s home run with one of his own for a 2-1 lead.

The Tar Heels tied the game in the top half of the sixth inning. They added three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach for Notre Dame.

Up Next

Notre Dame now moves on to the NCAA Tournament. Selection show is Monday at noon ET and will be aired on ESPN2.