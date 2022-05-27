It’s a true triple option for the start of a holiday weekend. Here’s the top Notre Dame news of the day.

NOONERS FOR AMERICA

For me, there is very little that makes sense about the continued football series between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen, but every once in a while a small bone gets thrown our way. Rather than waste precious college football time, ESPN/ABC (the new rights holder for Notre Dame VS Navy in the even years) has made the 2022 game a noon kickoff in Baltimore. Get in, get out, and be done with it — because no one outside of the program is going to care

Notre Dame's game versus Navy in Baltimore on Nov. 12 will kick off at noon eastern and be televised by ESPN or ABC. The game is no longer property of CBS. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 26, 2022

CONFIDENCE FOR COLUMBUS

We all know that Notre Dame’s season opener in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes is going to be an incredibly difficult. We can talk about the challenges until we’re blue in the face (which I do not recommend if you’re traveling to the game) or we can start to find some optimism.

Here’s one from Land-Grant Holy Land... Ohio State hasn’t won a huge non-conference game in Columbus in a very long time.

It could be argued that the last impressive victory for Ohio State at home against a marquee non-conference opponent was against Notre Dame in 1995 — the same team they will open up the season against this year. https://t.co/Xtq1DCxTkQ — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) May 25, 2022

WIN AND ADVANCE

The Irish knocked out a few dingers to help them beat the Florida State Seminoles — but something else stood out. With the Irish up 3-1, John Michael Bertrand walked the bases loaded with no outs (I think it was in the 4th). He fans the next two batters and gets a fly ball out for the third to get out of a horrendous jam without a scratch. Next up... the Virginia Cavaliers in the semifinals.

How we about advancing to the semis!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/36fqbfZ8ZU — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) May 26, 2022

NOTRE DAME’S TRUE MEME LORD

Let’s take this moment to appreciate our very own Brendan McAlinden and the Lord’s work that he puts in every day.

Marcus Freeman heading out on the recruiting trail as Jimbo and Saban duke it out. https://t.co/cAkojMm0id pic.twitter.com/STjkVgZN0H — Brendan (@verypiratey) May 19, 2022