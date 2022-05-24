OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Villains Part 4 — We Have More

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan unlock the secret podcast vault to take a look at our ancient Notre Dame Football scrolls. In this episode:

HELLO!

George Lucas poops money and Johnny Depp can appreciate that.

Sedrick Irvin decommits and we have found the reasons to be acceptable - also known as RIGHT and JUST.

The USC Trojans are the #4 team in the country according to ESPN... and we’re here to talk about it.

Notre Dame pumped a ton of money into the ACC by just existing.

The right argument about names on the jerseys. It’s not about reasons it’s about looks — don’t BS me.

Homefield Apparel Godfather 3’d Joshua.

VILLAINS!

A lot has changed since Villains Part 3, and we’re here to guide you through it like one might be guided through negotiations with the Trade Federation.

We won’t spoil the fun and name the Villains here - you’re going to have to listen to all of our good and bad takes for that.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

