Last week, I dove into the details to help us figure out which names on the 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football roster were most punnable.

This week, I figured I would stick with the name game and take a look at the rosters of all of ND’s 2022 opponents, and as is tradition for Pat Rick, compile a list of the best, most electric names Notre Dame will see next season.

I want to note right now that I did my best to try to account for guys entering the Transfer Portal, as I quickly found that online spring 2022 rosters for most teams included guys who have since entered the Portal and in many cases already committed to play for another squad whom the Irish likely won’t see next year (RIP to initial selections such as Chancellor Bright, Trey LaBounty, Jagger LaRoe, and Ajou Ajou).

However, there’s still a strong chance I missed some, especially in the Honorable Mention crew and below, because I didn’t have time to do a ton of due diligence on those names.

So, let’s just appreciate that all these names at some point have played or will play for Irish opponents, marvel at their excellence, and then prepare ourselves to take on the best of the best as we go through my picks for the Preseason Opponent All-Name teams.

Let’s First Appreciate Some Names That Didn’t Make My List

Alright, before we dive into the elite of the elite names on the schedule, I first wanted to shout-out some names that didn’t make 1st Team, 2nd Team, 3rd Team, or Honorable Mention, but that I think are still funny/interesting for one reason or another:

Celebrity-ish Names

Michael Jackson III — WR, USC (I had no idea there was a 2nd one TBH, let alone a 3rd)

Austin Kutscher — WR, Ohio State (don’t let the subtle name change fool you into getting Punk’d here)

Cade Cunningham — QB, Marshall (finishing 3rd place in NBA Rookie of the Year voting by day, quarterbacking the Thundering Herd by night)

Jeffrey Saturday — WR, North Carolina (so crazy he has the same name as a former UNC football player who’s definitely old enough to have a son playing in college now)

Dominic DiMaccio — PK, Ohio State (slightly different spelling won’t fool me, a big Red Sox fan who knows a former Boston ballplayer when he sees one)

Colby Doolittle — LB, Clemson (son of a very famous Dr.)

Noah Bean — TE, UNLV (son of Mr. Bean, I presume)

John Brand — DT, Navy (not really a celebrity, at least that I’m aware of...but I know a guy named Jon Brand so I thought this was noteworthy)

Name of the Future President of the United States

Michael Whitehouse — DE, Navy

Names That Sound Like the Wealthy Owner of an Old-Timey Circus

B.T. Potter — PK, Clemson

Pierce Banbury — OL, Navy

Campbell Barrington — OL, BYU

Brannon Spector — WR, Clemson

Dietrick Pennington — OL, Clemson

Cameren Dalrymple — FB, Navy

Hogan Morton — PK, Clemson

Sebastian McQuigg — DL, UNLV

Names of People Really Good at Pottery

Clay Masters — DB, Syracuse

B.T. Potter — PK, Clemson (again)

A Name That Doesn’t Describe Many of the Blue Devils Hoops Players These Days, Considering Their One-and-Done, Probably-Don’t-Go-To-Class Ways

Duke Reeder — LB, Stanford

A Name That Describes a Player Who Scores 20+ in the First Quarter

Kobe Pace — RB, Clemson

A Kindergarten Cop Reference

Nicolas “It’s Not A” Toomer — CB, Stanford

Someone Who Should Name Their Child “Smart”

Dwayne Allick — OL, Boston College

What You Say When the Jantzen is Completed

Jantzen Dunn — S, Ohio State

Names That Are Also Phrases/Complete Thoughts

Jack McCall — CB, Clemson

Logan Point — FB, Navy

Chase Locke — WR, USC

Masen Wake — TE, BYU

Cal Long — WR, Navy

Anthony Red — OL, Syracuse

Will Spiers — P, Clemson

Ty Shamblin — WR, USC

TJ Harness — DB, Syracuse

Evan Tattersall — LB, California

Tony Muse — RB, Boston College

Jake Briningstool — TE, Clemson

Teagen Lenderink — PK, North Carolina

Caadyn Stephen — OL, USC (‘kay then, Stephen)

When Rick Asks You What a Common Nickname for “James” or “Jim” Is, And You’re Curious Why He Asked

Jimmy Wyrick — CB, Stanford

A Tyler-Themed Holiday That Later Becomes a Multi-Day Event

Tyler Friday — DE, Ohio State

Tyler Days — DB, Boston College

Nick Doing the Opposite of the Theme of the Mid-Terms Dance in Community

Nick Bearup — DB, Boston College

Darrell’s Son, Masaniai

Darrellson Masaniai — OL, Navy

Fun With Apostrophes

De’jon Benton — DL, USC

Eli’jah Winston — LB, USC

Cam’Ron Kelly — DB, North Carolina

Alaka’i Gilman — S, Stanford

Ja’Vontae Williams — WR, Syracuse

Keandre’ Harper — LB, Navy

J’arius Warren — DT, Navy

Your Local Dealership

Courtland Ford — OL, USC

When Amani Doesn’t Trigg Wrong

Amani Trigg-Wright — OL, UNLV

The Generic Name of the Best Boxer in a Boxing Video Game That Mike Tyson Refused to Give His Likeness To

Tyson Player — DB, UNLV

Amazing Alliterations

Ty Tarpley — QB, Marshall

Eliel Ehimare — DL, UNLV

Maasai Maynor — QB, Navy

Max Meeuwsen — DE, Navy

Branson Bragg — OL, Stanford

Ben Bywater — LB, BYU

Vic Viramontes — LB, UNLV

Lane Lunt — TE, BYU

Name of a Mafia Boss in Miami, FL

Vinny DePalma — LB, Boston College

Mafia/Gangster Names in General

Giovanni Fauolo Sr. — TE, UNLV

Hobbs Nyberg — WR, BYU

Nikko Remigio — WR, California

Let’s Get Sexual

Jaelyn Lay — TE, Clemson

John Sweetwood — DB, Syracuse

Ryan Kisselstein — OL, Syracuse

Another Name for Fangorn Forest After the Ents Strike Back Against Saruman and Isengard

Justus Woods — RB, Stanford

Things Found in Nature

Tyger Goslin — FB, Navy

Sky Lactaoen — FB, Navy

Carter Wheat — TE, BYU

Mike Overland III — OL, UNLV

When You Try to Say Someone’s Name But Get Muffled And/Or Choke At the Last Second

Andre Szmyt — PK, Syracuse

Wyatt Terlaak — OL, Navy

Wes Hoeh — OL, Syracuse

When You’re One Stooge Short

Curley Young Jr. — LB, California

Mo Hasan — QB, USC

Other Names I Really Liked But Didn’t Have Time to Come Up With a Category For

Joshua McTier — DB, Marshall

Enokk Vimahi — OL, Ohio State

Cam Fancher — QB, Marshall

Shadeed Ahmed — WR, Marshall

Daytione Smith — DB, Marshall

Sami Nazzal — OL, California

Kaleb Elarms-Orr — LB, California

Orin Patu — LB, California

Jacolby Criswell — QB, North Carolina

Kedrick Bingley-Jones — DL, North Carolina

Dallin Holker — TE, BYU

Uriah Leiataua — DL, BYU

Atunaisa Mahe — DL, BYU

Viliami Tausinga — LB, BYU

Zach Buckey — DE, Stanford

Brye Lighon — TE, UNLV

Shelton Zeon III — TE, UNLV

Alani Makihele — OL, UNLV

Dondi Fuller — LB, UNLV

Jarveon Howard — RB, Syracuse

Latarie Kinsler — DL, Syracuse

D.J. Uiagalelei — QB, Clemson

Mac Cranford — OL, Clemson

Tai Lavatai — QB, Navy

Dabe Fofana — FB, Navy

Chike Otaluka — FB, Navy

Campbell Speights — FB, Navy

Regis Velez — WR, Navy

Ezechiel Tieide — WR, Boston College

Illija Krajnovic — OL, Boston College

Vavae Malepeai — RB, USC

Liam Jimmons — OL, USC

Hinckley Ropati — RB, BYU

Beaux Tagaloa — FB, California

Jayden Umbarger — WR, Navy

Brycen Tremayne — WR, Stanford

Umari Hatcher — WR, Syracuse

Bentley Hanshaw — TE, BYU

Ahmad Masood — OL, Syracuse

Kip Frankland — OL, Navy

Prophet Brown — CB, USC

Britton Hogan — LS, BYU

Slater Zellers — LS, California

Okay, now that we’ve gotten through the names that DIDN’T place on any of the all-name teams in this exercise, let’s dive right into the ones excellent enough to warrant inclusion into the traditional positional format for All-Anything teams.

Note: each team below will be broken into:

Offense (QB, RB, FB, 3 WR, TE, 5 OL)

Defense (4 DL, 3 LB, 3 CB/DB, 2 S)

Specialists (LS, PK, P)

Thus, each team will have 27 players — 12 on offense, 12 on defense, and 3 specialists. Yeah, I know it should be 11 and 11 for offense and defense, but I wanted there to include both running back and fullback (there are AMAZING fullback names out there), and for similar include-as-many-great-names-as-possible reasons, I wanted to toss in an extra DB slot on the defenses.

Let’s do this.

Honorable Mention 2022 ND Opponent All-Name Team

OFFENSE

Baylor Romney — QB, BYU

Marcel Dancy — RB, California

Kroy Myers — FB, Navy

Kobe Paysour — WR, North Carolina

Puka Nacua — WR, BYU

Joseph Manjack IV — WR, USC

Banks Pope — TE, Clemson

Steven Faucheux — OL, Marshall

Jeminai Leuta-Ulu — OL, UNLV

Garth Barclay — OL, Syracuse

Brent Self — OL, Navy

Ozzy Trapilo — OL, Boston College

This is a helluva start — we’ve got a Romney, a running back who likes to dance, a fullback named Kroy (which only makes me think of Kronk from Emperor’s New Groove), a potential elite rhyming name in “Puka Nacua,” the 4th in a generational line who could go by “Joey Manjack,” a more creative spelling of Gemini, “Brent Self,” a Garth, a last name that I’m choosing to believe is pronounced “ fo’ sho’ ,“ Paysour, a financially-minded head of the Catholic Church, and the name Ozzy Trapilo, which gets more fun the more I stare at it.

DEFENSE

Quintayvious Hutchins — DL, Boston College

Kobe Pepe — DL, USC

Ishmael Sopsher — DL, USC

Ruke Orhorhoro — DT, Clemson

McKyle So’oto — LB, California

Power Echols — LB, North Carolina

Riggs Faulkenberry — LB, Clemson

Lu-Magia Hearns III — CB, California

Zahran Manley — CB, Stanford

Caleb Clear — CB, Navy

Zane Cribb — S, California

Bubba McAtee — S, Clemson

The Honorable Mention defense is pretty stout itself: we’ve got a Quintayvious, Kobe “Cacio e” Pepe, CALL ME ISHMAEL, a last name that sounds like “oh ho ho hoooooo,” the McDonald’s version of Kyle, a linebacker named POWER, the 3rd generation of Lu-Magia in the Hearns family, Caleb “Larry’s Not White, Larry’s” Clear, and finally a mix of guys named Riggs, Zane, Manley, and Bubba. Incredible.

SPECIALISTS

Jac Casasante — LS, USC

Dario Longhetto — PK, California

Duke Pa’ane — P, Navy

Great specialist names were a little rarer in my perusal of opponent rosters, so I think we’re absolutely blessed here to have a guy named “Jac Holy House,” one of the more Italian names out there in Dario Longhetto, and a guy not only named Duke but whose last name has some fun stuff going on with an apostrophe. How does it possibly get better from here, you guys???

3rd-Team 2022 ND Opponent All-Name Team

OFFENSE

Blake DeBisschop — QB, California

Quincy Jountti — RB, USC

Titan Case — FB, Navy

Blackmon Huckabee Jr. — WR, Clemson

Wise Segars Jr. — WR, Clemson

Deamikkio Nathan II — WR, UNLV

Kaleo Ballungay — TE, UNLV

Bastian Swinney — OL, California

Leif Fautanu — OL, UNLV

Blerim Rustemi — OL, Boston College

Gino Quinones — OL, USC

McKade Mettauer — OL, California

Ahhhh, this is how.

We’ve got DeBisschop, a fullback named Titan, a super fun name to say in Quincy Jountti, the second Nathan to be named Deamikkio, other receivers named Wise and Blackmon Huckabee Jr., Kaleo ballin’ in a completely progressive and prideful way, and then a lineup of o-linemen named Bastian, Leif, Blerim, Gino, and McKade (*chef’s kiss*).

DEFENSE

Creedyn Foulger — DE, Navy

Neto Okpala — DE, Boston College

Keeshawn Silver — DL, North Carolina

Fisher Jackson — DL, BYU

Aeneas DiCosmo — LB, Stanford

Marlowe Wax — LB, Syracuse

Ralen Goforth — LB, USC

Evan McLurkin — CB, California

Giovanni Biggers — DB, North Carolina

Ja’Qurious Conley — DB, North Carolina

Lannden Zanders — S, Clemson

Briton Allen — S, USC

The defense for this squad came to play as well, with unbelievable names like Creedyn and Ja’Qurious, lots of ‘n’ sounds in Lannden Zanders, a cornerback named McLurkin, “Fisher Jackson” and “Keeshawn Silver” teaming up in the middle, a defensive end who’s neat-o, a wonderful linebacker corps featuring a fun and fitting name (Marlowe Wax), an adventurous name (Ralen Goforth), and an old-fashioned/magical sounding name (Aeneas DiCosmo).

Oh yeah, and don’t forget the DB who’s even bigger than Giovanni Big, or the Brit at the back of the defense.

SPECIALISTS

Walker Hardan — LS, UNLV

Avery Musick — PK, Marshall

Ben Fee — P, Navy

We’ve got what you would say if you had a Metapod in Pokemon that you named “Walker,” a kicker with a fantastic stage name for a musical career, and a punter whose NIL contract writes itself (every appearance will include a Ben Fee of $X.XX). Fantastic stuff.

2nd-Team 2022 ND Opponent All-Name Team

OFFENSE

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters — QB, BYU

Jackson McChesney — RB, BYU

Shield Taylor — FB, Stanford

Joop Mitchell — WR, Ohio State

Talmage Gunther — WR, BYU

Hampton Earle — WR, Clemson

Lake McRee — TE, USC

Zen Michalski — OL, Ohio State

Valentino Daltoso — OL, California

Wisdom Asaboro — OL, North Carolina

Joseph Petti — OL, Navy

Christian Mahogany — OL, Boston College

At this point, we’re in the names that could easily have been 1st Team, but there just weren’t enough spots to include all of them. Here we have a QB named Sol-Jay who LOVES hyphens, the next great country star at running back, a fullback literally named SHIELD, a receiver named Joop to contrast with his fancy receiver teammates (Hampton Earle and Talmage Gunther), and a tight end whose name sounds like a nice Memorial Day Weekend destination.

Oh, and then we’ve got an offensive front full of Wisdom, feeling very Zen, smelling of rich (Christian) Mahogany, but also with a Petti side...and also Valentino Daltoso, which is so so so fun to say. Say it again. Valentino Daltoso. Wow.

DEFENSE

Javontae Jean-Baptiste — DE, Ohio State

Michael Whitehouse — DE, Navy

Tavis Malakius — DL, UNLV

Zephron Lester — DT, Stanford

Ieremia Ieremia — LB, California

Chaisen Buckner — LB, Navy

Anwar Sparrow — LB, Syracuse

Kyu Blu Kelly — CB, Stanford

Adonis Otey — CB, USC

Jason Money — DB, BYU

Raymond Woodie III — S, California

Tommy Maurice — S, USC

Tavis Malakius is a name that feels like it was supposed to rhyme, but it doesn’t. As mentioned above, Michael Whitehouse is someone I would vote for in 2024 — no questions asked. We’ve got Ieremia — the name so nice they picked it twice — along with the French-ass name of Javontae Jean-Baptiste, guys named Zephron and Kyu Blu, and another great sexual name in Raymond Woodie III.

Tommy Maurice is an elite two-first-names name, Anwar Sparrow is the Pirate of the Caribbean we both need and deserve, Adonis Otey is an incredible juxtaposition of strong/tough first name with goofy, child-like last name, and Jason Money sounds like a Twitter account that tries to give tips on stocks and cryptocurrency.

Oh, and then there’s Chaisen Buckner, which COULD NOT BE A MORE PERFECT NAME FOR A NAVY LINEBACKER WHO WILL HAVE TO TRY TO TACKLE TYLER BUCHNER A LOT THIS SEASON. Seems almost too good to be true.

SPECIALISTS

Tito Pasqualoni — LS, Boston College

Diego Preciado — PK, Stanford

Kellen Grave de Peralta — P, Navy

Tito Pasqualoni and Diego Preciado are just elite, fun names with tons of vowels. Love what they’re doing there.

And then Kellen Grave de Peralta is just a wonderful 4-word name that leaves me thinking of the eventual grave of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Jake Peralta, which is a bittersweet concept (thinking of him makes me smile about that very funny show, but thinking about his grave is pretty dark, you guys).

1st-Team 2022 ND Opponent All-Name Team

Alright, time to dive into the 1st team — these are the absolute best of the best at their respective positions...at least according to me.

OFFENSE

Luke MacPhail — QB, Syracuse

British Brooks — RB, North Carolina

Champion Johnson — FB, California

Jack Stakem — WR, Marshall

Stone Scarcelle — WR, Marshall

Trond Grizzell — WR, California

Maximilian Mang — TE, Syracuse

Gentle Williams — OL, California

Diego Pounds — OL, North Carolina

Will Bonkavich — OL, UNLV

Tiger Shanks — OL, UNLV

Finn Dirstine — OL, Boston College

A QB named “MacPhail”??? An alliterative running back with the first name of “British” following the lead block of a guy named Champion Johnson, which absolutely sounds like a fake name that a 5-year-old came up with???

Speaking of alliterations, Maximilian Mang is unreal for a tight end, and Stone Scarcelle is fun for a number of reasons. I’m also choosing to believe “Stakem” is pronounced “Stack ‘em,” because this is my article and my rules and “Jack Stack ’em!!!” would be so much fun to scream as he scores yet another big TD. However, the best name amongst the skill players here is, in my opinion, Trond Grizzell, and I honestly cannot explain why. But I just love it so much. Trond Grizzell!!

The offensive line here is pretty self-explanatory.

A guy named Diego Pounds and another named Tiger Shanks? Perfect football names and even more perfect for big offensive linemen. Similarly but in an ironic way, Gentle Williams has always been an elite name for a big ole guy who just forcefully pushes guys around all day. Finn Dirstine is also an elite football guy name — it just sounds like a big, tough, gritty guy who can deliver a beating.

And then, of course, we have Will Bonkavich. I refuse to believe his last name is pronounced any other way than “Bonk-a-vitch” and thus his name sounds so much like “Will Bonk a Bitch” that it’s easily one of the best names in this entire article. Just elite.

Also, an elite highlight video on YouTube:

DEFENSE

Aristotle Taylor — DE, Stanford

Shitta Sillah — DE, Boston College

TyQaze Leggs — DL, Marshall

Jahvaree Ritzie — DL, North Carolina

Steele Chambers — LB, Ohio State

Chaz Ah You — LB, BYU

Thunder Keck — LB, Stanford

L Simpson — CB, USC

Romaine Robinson — CB, Navy

Storm Duck — DB, North Carolina

Lathan Ransom — S, Ohio State

Anthony Beavers Jr. — S, USC

If you were wondering how Ieremia Ieremia, Chaisen Buckner, and Anwar Sparrow all fell to the 2nd team, your questions have been answered here. A linebacker named Steele Chambers?? And another named Thunder Keck??? And then a third who sounds like a substitute teacher reading roll call, getting to Chaz in the list, and realizing who that is when Chaz raises his hand???? Just magnificent linebackers here on the 1st team, much to the chagrin of some truly amazing 2nd team linebacker names.

The defensive line is also brilliant here. We’ve got fancy names like Aristotle and Ritzie, but then combine them with TyQaze Leggs and Shittah Sillah, two names that sound just a bit more...rugged...than the others.

And then the secondary features a corner who goes by one letter as his first name, another who sounds like the citizen name of a veggie-themed superhero, and then the reigning best-name-in-college-football for 4 years running now, Storm Duck.

Add Beavers Jr. and “Nathan With an L” Ransom to the mix, and that’s a lights-out secondary of names. Wowee.

SPECIALISTS

Rex Goossen — LS, UNLV

Cash Peterman — PK, BYU

Charlton Butt — P, UNLV

As someone whose favorite YouTube video all-time is Geese Jogging Down the Road (original), Goossen is an objectively funny last name, and Rex being his first name pushes it over the top...especially because it essentially means “King Goose.”

Add in a kicker who is CASH money and a punter who not only is named Butt, but whose first name is Carlton but with an ‘h’ tossed in there, and it’s an ELITE group of specialists here for the 1st team. I don’t think anyone could debate these choices right here.

***

Alright folks, that’s it for all this, but I’m going to need your thoughts in the comments. Which were your favorites? Which ones do you hate? Did I snub any names, or overrate any that deserved better? Can any name top the likes of Storm Duck or Trond Grizzell???

LET ME KNOW!!!!!!!!