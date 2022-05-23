Notre Dame Baseball Ends Regular Season with Series Loss to Miami

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team ended their regular season over the weekend with a trip to the Miami Hurricanes. Miami was able to hold on to win two of three games in the series. Notre Dame ends their regular season in second place in the ACC Atlantic division and begins the conference tournament this week.

Game 1: Notre Dame 4 (32-12, 15-10) - Miami 6 (38-15, 19-9)

Win: Carson Palmquist, UM (9-3)

Loss: John Michael Bertrand, ND (7-2)

Notre Dame got things going offensively in the fourth inning, scoring the game’s first run on a home run from Ryan Cole. Miami answered right back though, scoring one run in the bottom half of the fourth and then another three in the fifth. They added two more runs in the seventh inning. Notre Dame managed to attempt a rally in the ninth, scoring three runs on Cole’s second home run of the game before the Hurricanes closed out the win.

Game 2: Notre Dame 5 (33-12, 16-10) - Miami 0 (38-16, 19-10)

Win: Austin Temple, ND (4-1)

Loss: Karson Ligon, UM (6-5)

Save: Alex Rao, ND (2)

Again in game two it was Notre Dame that got things started offensively, this time in the second inning on a Jack Zyska home run. The Irish added tow more runs to the lead in the fifth inning on a home run from Jack Brannigan. That was all the Irish pitching staff would need, but the offense added insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings to seal the win.

Austin Temple was the star of the game for Notre Dame on the mound, throwing six innings of one hit ball. He struck out five Hurricanes and combined with three relief pitchers from the Irish for the shutout.

Game 3: Notre Dame 7 (33-13, 16-11) - Miami 16 (39-16, 20-10)

Win: Ronaldo Gallo, UM (3-0)

Loss: Jack Findlay, ND (5-2)

In game three it was Miami that took the early lead in the first inning and they never looked back. They brought home seven runs in the first before the inning was over before adding another three in the third. Notre Dame finally broke through in the fourth inning with a three run home run from Jack Brannigan but Miami answered with two runs in the bottom half. In the fifth inning Notre Dame added two more as well as one each in the eighth and ninth, but the Hurricanes had already put the game out of reach early.

Up Next

Notre Dame now enters the ACC tournament as the #4 seed in the conference. They will have two pool play games, Thursday May 26 against the #9 seed Florida State Seminoles and Friday May 27 against the #5 seed Virginia Cavaliers. The team with the best record of the three after pool play will advance to the semifinals on Saturday May 28. If teams are tied after pool play the higher seed advances, which would be Notre Dame over either team. Notre Dame swept Florida State on the road earlier in the season, they have not faced Virginia yet this season.