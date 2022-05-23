The Most Electric Notre Dame Football Videos on YouTube

The Notre Dame legacy is beyond inspirational. It’s hard to not get fired up when you see the combination of distinct discipline and tradition against a solid soundtrack. I have compiled a list of some of the hottest of Notre Dame fire on YouTube.

The Freeman Era

The new season will mark a new era for the Fighting Irish. The team has a chip on its shoulder following a frustrating bowl performance, but the determination to deliver as head coach Marcus Freeman takes the lead is the true marker of the next chapter for the team. It’s Freeman addressing the team for the first time in his new role that does it, here. I suddenly feel like a Celtic warrior setting off to defend my homeland. After former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s sudden departure cut the team to the core, this display of dedication from the undeniable “player’s coach” now shows up in the dictionary next to the word “chills.” Now, I want some Jameson.

Shipping Up to Boston

I love a good fan-made hype video. If you don’t feel like crushing your enemies when a Dropkick Murphys track comes on, then I don’t think I want to know you.

Before we Shake Down the Thunder

The pandemic sent athletes into an era like no other, but it could not shake the Irish mentality. The Victory March is the hype song of hype songs, and its lyrics pack the right punch, here. Please direct me to the nearest brick wall so I can run through it.

Hometown Hype

It’s about staying hungry and playing fearlessly in this 2019 hype fest. Plus, it leads with a nun. Nuns are not to be messed with.

