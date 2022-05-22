Top 10 Catholic Bangerz for a beautiful Notre Dame morning

Obviously OFD is a place where we can talk about pretty much anything except when it comes to politics DO NOT TALK ABOUT POLITICS. With that said, since the University of Notre Dame is a Catholic school and many of us here are Catholic... we can dip a toe or two in religion — or at least those dope songs from NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL CATHOLIC BANGERZ VOLUME 1.

Hopefully the priests and seminarians that regularly read OFD will take this as some penance for maybe a little heresy here and there.

Every time I bring this up on Twitter, a lengthy and fun discussion springs up — so let’s get into it. Here’s my top 10 without explanation:

1. I Am the Bread of Life

2. On Eagle’s Wings

3. Here I am Lord

4. One Bread, One Body

5. Taste and See

6. Gloria

7. Ave Maria

8. Lord of the Dance

9. We are One with the Spirit



10. This is the Feast

Go ahead and drop your 10 (or 5).