The Triple Option: ESPN is trying to make Notre Dame VS USC a real thing again

It’s kind of a wild thing

By Joshua Vowles
USC v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It’s Saturday morning and after all of the Little League action, knee blowouts, and regular old life over the last few days; allow me to catch up some Notre Dame football news in our beautiful triple-option format.

THE USC THING

Ever since Lincoln Riley took his Oklahoma Jordan shoes to L.A. as the head coach of the USC Trojans, college football writers have exaggerated the opinion that Southern Cal is back. USC has been a mediocre to bad football program for quite a while now despite never having the problem of hauling in great offensive skill talent. BUT NOW that Lincoln Riley is there — well they still have great offensive skill talent.

Riley has pulled in some transfer headliners at the offensive skill positions with the latest being Jordan Addison.

All of a sudden, this USC team that has always had offensive skill talent has more offensive skill talent — but still has same crap offensive line and soft defense — has the worldwide leader screaming, HEY THESE GUYS ARE FUCKING GREAT!

So the new top 10 according to ESPN looks like this:

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Georgia Bulldogs
  4. USC Trojans
  5. Texas A&M Aggies
  6. Utah Utes
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  8. NC State Wolfpack
  9. Michigan State Spartans
  10. Michigan Wolverines

Allow me to just LOL the hell out of this thing and remind you that it’s been over 2000 days since any Trojan bastard has held this lovely weapon. GTFO with that #4 crap.

Notre Dame and USC play for the Jeweled Shillelagh rivalry trophy. Twitter @T_Rees11

ALL THE MONEY

Notre Dame has heard the hecklers for years shout the words JOIN A CONFERENCE and IRRELEVANT. During all that time Notre Dame has said, “nah.” Well... all but 2020. With the financial records of the ACC out there for us to take a look at, we see that all these people really want is for Notre Dame to make THEM money.

Because that’s exactly what happens.

ANOTHER TOP 25

The summer leadup to the season is underway, and we’re all making lists. Some are just better at it than others.

ISD’s Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama contrast and compare their top 25 players on the Notre Dame roster entering the 2022 season!

IVAN DRAGO PICTURE ON THE MIRROR

I’m not going to explain Rocky IV to you. If you haven’t seen it, just know that I hate you — but not as much as I hate Michigan or Ivan Drago.

