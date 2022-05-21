It’s Saturday morning and after all of the Little League action, knee blowouts, and regular old life over the last few days; allow me to catch up some Notre Dame football news in our beautiful triple-option format.

THE USC THING

Ever since Lincoln Riley took his Oklahoma Jordan shoes to L.A. as the head coach of the USC Trojans, college football writers have exaggerated the opinion that Southern Cal is back. USC has been a mediocre to bad football program for quite a while now despite never having the problem of hauling in great offensive skill talent. BUT NOW that Lincoln Riley is there — well they still have great offensive skill talent.

Riley has pulled in some transfer headliners at the offensive skill positions with the latest being Jordan Addison.

In case you missed it yesterday — Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison announces transfer to USC.



More on the news from @RyanYoungRivals: https://t.co/zf3KAaJQdr — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) May 20, 2022

All of a sudden, this USC team that has always had offensive skill talent has more offensive skill talent — but still has same crap offensive line and soft defense — has the worldwide leader screaming, HEY THESE GUYS ARE FUCKING GREAT!

ESPN shakes up way-too-early Top 25 following Jordan Addison decision https://t.co/za1lpOiJup #OleMiss — OMSpiritOn3 (@OMSpiritOn3) May 20, 2022

So the new top 10 according to ESPN looks like this:

Allow me to just LOL the hell out of this thing and remind you that it’s been over 2000 days since any Trojan bastard has held this lovely weapon. GTFO with that #4 crap.

ALL THE MONEY

Notre Dame has heard the hecklers for years shout the words JOIN A CONFERENCE and IRRELEVANT. During all that time Notre Dame has said, “nah.” Well... all but 2020. With the financial records of the ACC out there for us to take a look at, we see that all these people really want is for Notre Dame to make THEM money.

Because that’s exactly what happens.

#NotreDame’s one-year stint as a full ACC member helped both parties on the football field. It helped financially too.



The ACC reportedly set a revenue record in 2020. How big a payout did Notre Dame get from it? Here: https://t.co/hJL983oUGE pic.twitter.com/1Jys9Jhv7P — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 20, 2022

ANOTHER TOP 25

The summer leadup to the season is underway, and we’re all making lists. Some are just better at it than others.

ISD’s Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama contrast and compare their top 25 players on the Notre Dame roster entering the 2022 season!

IVAN DRAGO PICTURE ON THE MIRROR

I’m not going to explain Rocky IV to you. If you haven’t seen it, just know that I hate you — but not as much as I hate Michigan or Ivan Drago.